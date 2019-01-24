Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Welcome Baby Boy Jacob

Carrie Underwood has delivered her second child.

The singer on Wednesday announced the birth of her son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, two days earlier.

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” she wrote on social media. “Life is good.”

The “Before He Cheats” performer included adorable photos of her, husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son Isaiah holding the newborn.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Underwood, 35, announced she was pregnant in August, and said she and her family were “over the moon.”

In September, Underwood bared her soul about three earlier miscarriages. She said she tried to remain positive after the third loss.

“I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t,” she said then. “I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. And I got mad.”