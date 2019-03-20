Carrie Underwood Gets Honest About ‘Bouncing Back’ After Giving Birth

Carrie Underwood is done stressing about “bouncing back” to her old body after giving birth to her second child.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” the singer wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago,” Underwood continued. “I just want to feel like myself again ... for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January. Their first son, Isaiah, was born in March 2015.

Alongside a photo of herself in workout gear, Underwood wrote that her body has been the “perfect home” for Jacob for nearly the past year. Now she said she hopes she can start appreciating her body for its abilities instead of what pant size it can fit into.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t,” she wrote, adding that she promises to stop analyzing “every pound” and “every meal.”