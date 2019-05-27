Carrie Underwood Remembers 'American Idol' Win With Priceless Throwback

Marking the anniversary of her 2005 “American Idol” win, country star Carrie Underwood released a throwback photo of the moment she heard the results.

In a photo posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, Underwood included a picture of herself on the stage of the singing competition, crying tears of joy as the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, stands in the background.

“14 years ago today ... my world changed,” Underwood wrote. “It’s true when I say that ‘you can’t cry pretty.’”

The singer was making a clear reference to her 2018 song, “Cry Pretty,” which she wrote with Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, who are part of a rock group called the Love Junkies.

@carrieunderwood/Instagram The country star reminisced about her big win.

In a blog post to her fans just before the track was released, Underwood said the song was about “when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.”

“It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” she added.

Underwood, now 36, won “American Idol” at age 22. She has gone on to win seven Grammy awards, record 26 chart-topping singles and sell more than 60 million records around the world.