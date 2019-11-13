ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Underwood Stuns Unsuspecting Fans With Boot Store Serenade

The country music star pulled the prank on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ahead of the CMA Awards.

You can bet your boots Carrie Underwood enjoyed pranking unsuspecting fans on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

At one point, the country music singer burst out laughing as she serenaded people over the sound system of a Nashville boot store.

One man even started dancing just for her, while another fact-checked her claims on his phone.

Underwood filmed the funny bit ahead of Wednesday’s 53rd annual CMA Awards, which she is co-hosting with singers Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Check out the full clip above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Music Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton CMA Awards
CONVERSATIONS