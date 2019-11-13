Carrie Underwood Stuns Unsuspecting Fans With Boot Store Serenade

You can bet your boots Carrie Underwood enjoyed pranking unsuspecting fans on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

At one point, the country music singer burst out laughing as she serenaded people over the sound system of a Nashville boot store.

One man even started dancing just for her, while another fact-checked her claims on his phone.

Underwood filmed the funny bit ahead of Wednesday’s 53rd annual CMA Awards, which she is co-hosting with singers Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Check out the full clip above.