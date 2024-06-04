Carrie Underwood's Fans Claim She Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photos

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Carrie Underwood’s fans think she looks “unrecognizable” in new photos.

Last week, the country singer, 41, shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing next to fellow musician, Ludacris, at his concert at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The “Before He Cheats” singer, who is also amid her Reflections residency at Resorts World, stopped by the nightclub after one of her performances to watch the rapper hit the stage.

Advertisement

The duo previously collaborated on 2018’s hit song, “The Champion.”

Underwood captioned her post, “Pretty sure @ludacris is the only person who could get me out to the club after my show @resortsworldlv. @zoukgrouplv was so much fun and we even got a fun surprise watching @tpain ! Thanks for a fun night out! #LasVegas #zouk.”

In the photo, the crooner donned a Guns ‘n’ Roses T-shirt, black pants and a yellow hat that read “Welcome to the Jungle.”

But it wasn’t her outfit that her 13 million-plus followers noticed.

Many of her fans claimed that they couldn’t recognize Underwood and accused her of going under the knife.

Advertisement

“Didn’t even recognize Carrie! Looks like she may had some “work” done!” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “She looks totally different…not just clothes, but facial features.”

“That looks nothing like Carrie Underwood,” another added.

After one user commented that the singer is no longer “Country Carrie,” another fan defended her writing, “She’s still country, that hasn’t changed.”

Underwood isn’t the only celebrity who’s recently been accused of getting plastic surgery.

Last month, actress Kate Beckinsale defended herself against “insidious bullying” on Instagram after social media users speculated she’d had cosmetic surgery done.