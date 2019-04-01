Carrie Underwood Says She's Living By New Motto In Natural Workout Selfie

A glammed-down Carrie Underwood worked out with a message over the weekend.

Sharing a natural selfie after her training, the country star joked about her pink attire. “When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!” she wrote on Instagram.

The multiple Grammy winner, who welcomed her second child in January, said she was partial to the motto on the front of her shirt: “I”m doing this for me.”

A few weeks ago the “Before He Cheats” performer opened up about the difficulty of “bouncing back” after the January birth of her son Jacob ― her second child with ex-NHL star Mike Fisher ― and how hard she had been on herself.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t,” she wrote. “I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal.”

Underwood’s words may be music to the ears of fellow celeb Chrissy Teigen, who wrote over the weekend that her 20 pounds of baby weight gain are now the “new normal” and hers to keep.