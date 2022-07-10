Shopping

When it comes to air travel, there’s always one particular aspect that stresses flyers out more than anything else. For some, it’s going through security in a timely and seamless manner. For others, it’s a fear of flying or turbulence. And then there are the poor packers; the people who are always convinced they’re going to get turned away at check-in or the gate because their luggage is oversized, overpacked or both.

When it comes to carry-on luggage, though, making sure you don’t run into this problem is really as easy as doing a little research beforehand — and following the rules, of course.

When it comes to flying in the United States, “the maximum size carry-on bag for most airlines is 45 linear inches (the total of the height, width and depth of the bag). Anything larger should be checked,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. If that confuses you, then your best option is to check the description of the carry-on luggage you’re thinking of purchasing. When it comes to carry-on roller bags, many luggage brands sell a carry-on suitcase and a larger carry-on suitcase, the latter of which will usually be acceptable on major US airlines, but might be turned away for being too large on smaller, budget airlines in Europe, for example. The bottom line is that you always need to check the specific requirements of an airline, particularly if you’re traveling on a small, budget airline or you’re traveling outside of the United States.

To kick off your luggage search, here are 10 carry-on luggage options that are popular and will be the perfect travel companion for your next flight.

1
Walmart
This one has almost 10,000 reviews
With almost 10,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it's hard to find a more popular carry-on suitcase option than this one. At less than $70, it's one of the most well-reviewed affordable options on the market, and customers really do seem to love it.

One person wrote, "The first thing I appreciated was how easily it rolled across several different types of surfaces - from carpeting to pavement to cobblestones. I didn't have to fight with it once! The wheels swivel effortlessly, and you can push it or pull it with ease. The interior capacity was just what I was looking for-not too big and not too small. I actually overpacked it on the first use! In conclusion, I HIGHLY recommend this suitcase to anyone who likes to travel in style cost-effectively! GET ONE!"
$63.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
This neutral option
If you're searching for something that's affordable, effective and a little more neutral than the iFly suitcases, these also have pretty solid reviews.

One reads: "I love how this bags looks and feels. I'm planning to make a collection of this set. I'm so happy with it. It looks very elegant classy and expensive bag. Brown detail on the bag enhance the beauty and class of the bag. And I thought it wouldn't hold so much in it but I was surprised to see how much it could hold. It has mess pockets. And strap seems very sturdy to hold things in. My old bags from Walmart didn't seem this sturdy. And 360 wheels are very smooth as well. The handle comes out with just a little press on the button and slides backs in with pressing the same button. I would highly recommend this bag. Perfect for traveling."
$62 at Walmart
3
Walmart
This under-$100 classic
If you're willing to spend a little more money, this $89 option has a lot of glowing reviews as well.

One person writes, "TSA approved lock, charging cable, lots of zipped pockets for organization, 360 degree spinning wheels are some of the features that make the Swiss Tech Executive spinner a fantastic buy. I have owned a lot of carry on pieces of luggage. This one is certainly ranked above the others. The fabric is easier to wipe and heavy duty. The wheels move with ease. I'm really looking forward to using this on my next trip. Also pockets, pockets, pockets! A wet pocket for swim items. A removable accessory pouch. Also multi purpose front and side pockets. It's a dream come true!"
$89 at Walmart
4
Walmart
This matching set
This two-piece luggage set comes with a standard wheelie carry-on suitcase and a matching piece of handheld luggage, which could easily work as your personal item for the flight (as long as you don't have another purse or anything else you'll be bringing on).

It comes in five color options, and has reviews like this: "So I travel ... a LOT. Name an airport and I can tell you the best restaurants in it if you're on a layover. Yeah, a lot of travel. And I hate baggage claims, so I've learned how to fit at least a week's clothing into a carry-on bag. This 2-piece has made me squeal with delight - seriously. It expands about an inch if you wind up packing more when you leave than what you came with (yup, happens to all of us) and the tote is both spacious and just compact enough to meet airline guidelines. Every single zipper, slot, inside straps and mesh holder, the handles ... everything is quality. You will not find a carry-on set for this price of this quality anywhere else - I looked. And I couldn't be happier with what I received."
$82.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
This sturdy option
If you tend to throw your carry-on luggage around quite a bit, this is the option that might be able to withstand it all, according to reviews like this one: "My family and I don't travel much but when we do we usually go far, like out of the country far. Most of the time we have to do layover. Which means rough handling of luggage from one plane to another. This luggage is great for all of that, it is very strong material, easy to pull, push and drag, has Great features like extra storage, a compartment for storing wet clothes, USB port, and TSA approved integrated lock. Wheels are 360 degrees spinners which is what makes it easy to handle. It's small enough to use as carry on but can definitely be put in the back with the rest of the luggage. The olive green color is great, won't get dirty as quick as other lighter colors, the handle can be adjusted to 3 different levels. It's awesome!"
$99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
This hard-side carry-on
If you're looking for a totally solid, hard side carry-on, this one could be a good pick. It's a little pricier than some options, but it's still less than $100. The reviews are a bit more mixed, but it still as a solid rating, and one customer even wrote, "This is literally, hands down, the best luggage I have owned." High praise!
$99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
This very small, very affordable option
It doesn't get much more compact or much cheaper than this roller suitcase. It's also a great, guaranteed-to-work option for budget airlines like Spirit that are notoriously strict with free carry-on rules. As one customer wrote, "This was the perfect size FREE personal item on Spirit. I fit 6 outfits, panties, bras, sandals, shower shoes, sneakers, accessories and toiletries in this bag. I used packing bags at first but they were a bit bulky. I started over and rolled everything which made it all a perfect fit. It rolls nicely. I loved the color. I didn't have any issues. It served its purpose."
$27.88 at Walmart
8
Walmart
This solid duffel bag option
Some people still love the convenience of a duffel bag, and this well-reviewed option is worth considering if you're one of those people. With an average rating of 4.4-stars, this bag had multiple customers writing that it's both "durable" and "sturdy" in the reviews.
$13.58 at Walmart
9
Walmart
This multi-compartment roller suitcase
If easy-to-access outer compartments sound like something that would make your travel life easier, this Protege suitcase might be the one for you. It's also incredibly lightweight at just more than 6.5 pounds.

One satisfied review: "I love this. It's light, it holds a lot. Spins great! Will be getting lots of use out of it. I love how it has a handle on the side to help maneuver it around. Def worth what I paid and more!"
$55+ at Walmart
10
Walmart
This part-duffel, part-roller suitcase option
Can't decide between a roller suitcase and a duffel bag? You don't need to with this one. It also could be a great option for kids as a foolproof carry-on.

One customer wrote "We brought this for our daughter....she absolutely loves it! She will be using it as her carry on for travel. Its roomier than we thought and having the handle and wheels makes it easy to pull!"
$32.99 at Walmart
