This matching set

This two-piece luggage set comes with a standard wheelie carry-on suitcase and a matching piece of handheld luggage, which could easily work as your personal item for the flight (as long as you don't have another purse or anything else you'll be bringing on).



It comes in five color options, and has reviews like this: "So I travel ... a LOT. Name an airport and I can tell you the best restaurants in it if you're on a layover. Yeah, a lot of travel. And I hate baggage claims, so I've learned how to fit at least a week's clothing into a carry-on bag. This 2-piece has made me squeal with delight - seriously. It expands about an inch if you wind up packing more when you leave than what you came with (yup, happens to all of us) and the tote is both spacious and just compact enough to meet airline guidelines. Every single zipper, slot, inside straps and mesh holder, the handles ... everything is quality. You will not find a carry-on set for this price of this quality anywhere else - I looked. And I couldn't be happier with what I received."