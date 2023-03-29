33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Try one of these space-saving packing techniques

The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.

And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.