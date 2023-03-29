33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Popular items from this list include:
• A 2-in-1 mini straightener and curling iron with ceramic-coated plates.
• A space-saving laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate from your clean clothes.
• An ultra-tiny white noise machine that plays non-looping sound and is Bluetooth compatible.
Use Amazon's carry-on guide to find the luggage compatible with your airline
Navigate by the airline(s) you regularly fly, and Amazon will weed out the options that won't fit into the overhead bins. Now you can really *maximize* your size based on the airlines you fly most often.
Make a packing list using a pre-filled notepad
Promising review:
"I just used this for a recent trip to Florida from California. It made it easier to remember things. I used to have a list, that I made, on my computer to remind me, my husband, and child what to pack. My daughter is out on her own now and my husband passed away recently. So, I just need a list for me. This helped me think of things I NEVER thought to put on my list.
It has extra lines for you to add anything extra like crochet project, handicapped parking plaque, etc. It's not too big, but can easily be read. There are boxes to check off as you go and room to add quantity to clothing items. I hope these are ALWAYS available!" — Connie Woods
Choose a travel-friendly personal item
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit
and JetBlue
's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!Promising review: "
I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room!
There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" — Kelly Miller
Promising review:
"This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week
, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year.
I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." — AP
Check average weather in the area you're traveling to
Many sites will give you the seasonal average weather for that date and location so you can plan your outfits (or what you might need to buy) before the actual forecast is available closer to your trip. You can also look at past years for the same info! I always use this to plan the kind of things I need to bring when I travel...far in advance!
Squeeze in a lightweight, packable raincoat
Available in women's sizes XS–3X and 19 colors.Promising review:
"Lightweight, water resistant, perfect for traveling! I bought this to wear in Iceland. It rolls up and goes into a little pouch, which makes it easier to carry. It kept me nice and dry when I was walking the rainy, misty streets of Iceland as well as the many waterfalls I visited. I highly recommend." — Karin M. Dixey
Roll your clothes to save space
It's a tried-and-true method that actually works and also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.
Try one of these space-saving packing techniques
The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.
And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.
Fill otherwise hard-to-utilize spaces
Use a belt to maintain the collar in dress shirts
Pre-pack each day's outfit
You can use zip-top bags, as pictured above, packing cubes, or whatever else you have around the house.
Maximize suitcase space with a set of six packing cubes
It comes with a laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes on your way back, and the cubes have mesh tops so you can see what's inside Promising review:
"These packing cubes exceeded my expectations!!!! I was able to pack for a seven-day cruise: seven day outfits, seven evening dresses, six swimsuits and six swim cover-ups. Along with 10 pairs of undergarments, four PJ sets, and three bras.
It was wild. I highly recommend! I used a Vera Bradley weekend tote to fit my packing cubes and then a separate bag for shoes, toiletries, etc. worked perfectly! Very happy with my purchase." — Elias Zuloaga
Try a pack of eight compression travel bags
These are specifically designed for travel and don't require a vacuum to use. Just pack, zip and roll to release the air.
Promising review:
"These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these!
I used two medium in my carry on and my husband used three in his carry on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." — Amazon customer
Stuff small, foldable items under your hat
I did this on a trip to Greece, and my wide-brim sun hat got there and back without a single crease!
Fill your shoes with small packables then place in shoe bags
This 4-pack of shoe bags are transparent and have a drawstring closure to keep the dirty soles away from your clothes.
Fold bras inside itself for compact packing
Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside that cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.
Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing
Another tip? Pull out all the clothes you want to bring, then put one third of them away — you probably won't need 'em!
Stay hydrated with a roll-up collapsible water bottle
Promising review:
"I took this water bottle on a recent trip to Iceland. In Iceland, water from any tap is glacier water and is absolutely delicious. This bottle made it easy to fill up whenever I wanted, even in I stream near a waterfall! It rolls up so it takes up little space. I never dribbled any while drinking, so I would say it's easy to drink from. It has a clip that would fit on a belt or belt loop, but I wear neither so I carried it easily with one finger in the clip. I found it easy to rinse. I'm 100% happy with the quality of this bottle." — nanykin
Get a 8-pack of laundry detergent sachets
Promising review:
"I bought a pack to take along on our UK and Ireland Christmas vacation. We were going to be gone for two weeks and I knew that there would be times where we needed to hand wash items and have them ready the next day. We were able to, throw some essential items into the hotel room sink and hand wash them and hang them to dry. It did pull out dirt and grime and left our clothes with a fresh scent.
It’s a smart purchase and I will be sending a pack along with my daughter for her study abroad trip to Peru next month." — Jill Foster
Use a travel jewelry organizer
Promising review:
"Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for
— especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful" — Dee
Opt for a non-bulky and ergonomic neck pillow
Promising review:
"The Trtl pillow is much better than a standard travel pillow due to the neck support it offers. It is difficult for me to sleep on planes but with the Trtl i can sleep even in tiny cramped budget airline seats. It also folds pretty flat which makes it easy to pack in a carry on item. Most comfortable travel pillow." — Sofia Allison
Keep organized with a travel wallet
No more holding up the security line triple-checking to see if you still have your passport. Just a touch of first-class style, at an economy price. It's made of RFID-blocking material, too. It's available in 39 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess
. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
Opt for a perfectly sized set of TSA-friendly travel bottles
This set includes four refillable bottles and two jars.Promising review:
"I've taken these on about five trips so far. They've endured air pressure and altitude changes from flying and have spent quality time in a hot car. Not even a hint of a leak so far — I love it. These are soft, durable, and seal well. They were easy to fill as the mouths are relatively wide.
They dispense well, although I've yet to test them on something with an extremely thin consistency. So far, I've filled them with lotion, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, and hair gel. Would buy again." — Ahvienda Kotura
Use cling film to make bottles leakproof
Pack a travel set of Belif's soothing skin care
This set includes the brand's Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist, Hungarian Water Essence, The True Cream Aqua Bomb, Moisturizing Eye Bomb, and Aqua BombPromising review:
"I love this brand. It’s great to find it in a travel size it was so lucky as I was going on my first trip post pandemic. I was gone 7 days and still have 1/2 left.
Perfect it has cleanser, eye crime, day and night creams. It’s so hydrating." — Laurel Lee
Swap out your regular styling tools for this 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron
It has a swiveling, tangle-free cord, too.Promising review:
"I bought this for a trip to Italy, as I didn't have a dual-voltage iron (and you can't just use a converter-adapter combination with things that heat up). I liked that it was a flat iron and curling iron combo, so I could change things up as I desired. It worked beautifully on our trip — I look nice in all my selfies ;) — and continues to work beautifully at home. In fact, I've replaced my old flat iron with this because of the versatility and now use this one every day.
BTW, in case you are wondering, it automatically switches to the appropriate voltage, no looking for a switch or anything. You don't need to do anything but plug it in! Great product!" — Diane Field
Try an ultra-tiny Bluetooth white noise machine
It has non-looping white noise, ocean sounds, and fan sounds AND doubles as a Bluetooth speaker so you can jam out to your favorite tunes while getting ready.Promising review
: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found. I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant.
And no worries that the hotel AC stops running in the middle of the night as they usually do and you wake up to a silent room and can't go back to sleep. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard.
Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!" — KJ
Put shoes by the wheels and lighter items toward the handle
This is so that when your suitcase is upright and rolling, your shoes won't crush or wrinkle your clothes.
Wear your bulkiest shoes on the plane
These chunky Steve Madden sneakers are available in women's sizes 5–13 and 28 colors and styles.
Pack a blanket scarf rather than a giant sweatshirt
This one is available in 33 colors and patterns.Promising review:
"I purchased this wrap so that I could use it as a blanket on the airplane and also use it as a fashion scarf on my travels
. I've gotten many compliments on it and absolutely love it! Definitely one of my travel essentials now. I've also washed it a couple of times now and it's still in great shape." — C. Behrends
Leave the heavy, bulky books at home and bring a Kindle
"I never thought I'd be an e-reader person, but living in a New York apartment with limited bookshelves changed my ways. I love love (love love love) my Kindle — especially for easily borrowing library books, squeezing in a few chapters on a subway ride, and of course traveling. I literally read 10 times as much with a Kindle in my life." — Maitland Quitmeyer
, Buzzfeed
Include a fold-up duffel on trips where you might bring back more stuff
This one folds into a teensy pouch when not in use, is tear and water resistant, and even has a separate side pocket for shoes. And it has a strap on the side that slides easily over your roller luggage handle. It's 20 inches, making it perfect for the overhead compartment and is available in 23 colors and patterns.Promising review:
"We bought this to take with us when we visited our daughter who is studying abroad for four months. We figured she would not have enough room in her luggage when it was time to come home. Folded up, this bag was so compact and lightweight it took up almost no room in our own luggage for the trip over. Then, sure enough, she had a ton of clothes and shoes to send home with us and packed this bag full. We checked the bag and it made it through two international flights without a scratch. The BEST feature is the side strap that allows you to slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase so you don't have to carry it. This is probably the most practical and the best-value item I have purchased in years.
" — Tosa Mom
Keep your dirty clothes separate with this compressive laundry bag
Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!Promising review:
"As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes and it has held up for well over a year now." — CC
If you're traveling with kids, switch to a super-compact stroller
The stroller is supposed to fit kids from 6 months up to 55 pounds, can fit in an overhead compartment and weighs less than 12 pounds.Promising review:
"This stroller is great! So cool looking, too. I constantly have moms coming up to me asking where I got this! So easy to fold, so light, and barely takes any space in my trunk. We took it on a flight, and the flight attendants recognized the stroller and told me that I can just wheel the baby on and put the stroller in the overhead bin.
I wish I had gotten this stroller with my oldest, but I was being cheap. This stroller is so worth the money. I regret not getting it sooner! But at least my youngest can enjoy it." — Nai Len