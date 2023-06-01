Carson Daly's Letter From The AARP Has Us Feeling Older Than Ever

Carson Daly can’t believe he’s counting down to his 50th birthday.

The former MTV VJ reminded fans they’re no longer teens when he posted a letter he recently received from the AARP, an organization focused on people over 50, to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I gotta big bday next month & SH*T JUST GOT REAL!” Daly captioned a photo of his mail, which welcomed him to the “50′s club” inside.

The host of “The Voice” still has a few days to wrap his head around the milestone, however. His actual birthday isn’t until June 22.

Daly was only in his mid-20s when he rocketed to fame as one of MTV’s afternoon “video jockeys.” He held the title of top “TRL” host from 1998 to 2003.

Daly took a moment to reflect on MTV’s impact earlier this month after the network announced it was shutting down its news division, following 36 years on the air.

“Columbine, 9/11, those are big events on our watch at MTV,” he said on “Today.” “That generation did turn to MTV News. It will be sorely missed.”

Carson Daly appears on "Today" on March 27, 2023. NBC via Getty Images

Though Daly’s MTV era is far behind him, he’s remained a fixture on the small screen.

He hosted NBC’s late night show “Last Call with Carson Daly” from 2002 to 2019, and in 2011 he became the host and executive producer of “The Voice.”