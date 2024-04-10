Carson Daily 'Highly' Recommends Doing This For Your Marriage

Carson Daly and his wife know that sleeping separately brings them closer together.
“The Voice” host opened up about his “sleep divorce” from his wife of nearly 10 years, Siri Pinter, in a new interview with People magazine published on Tuesday.
“It’s been good for us,” the entertainer said of the couple’s unique arrangement. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”
The two simply say, “Goodnight, I’ll see you tomorrow” to each other, and then head their separate ways.
“It works,” Daly said. “So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”
Daly brought up he and Pinter’s separate sleeping habits back in 2019, and explained how the practice got started.
“I got sleep-divorced in September ... we cited irreconcilable sleeping,” Carson said on the “Today” show at the time. “I have sleep apnea, my wife’s pregnant, and [we’re doing] a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed. We just felt like we’re better off sleeping in different beds.”
Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz have also spoken up about sleeping ― and living ― separately from their partners.
“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz said on the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast last year, before revealing the sort of sleeping arrangement she wanted before meeting and marrying her husband, musician Benji Madden.
“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” the “Charlie’s Angels” actor explained. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”