Country's Carter Faith Leaps Toward The Future With New Single 'Already Crazy'

A year after she was hailed as “the future for the next 10 years of Nashville,” Carter Faith is reflecting on a past romance with a sense of melancholy.

The singer-songwriter this month unveiled the lyric video for her new single, “Already Crazy.” In it, she rides a horse through an autumnal field while expressing conflicted feelings for an ex-lover.

“I think this song embodies the complex nature of people and their feelings,” Carter, who co-wrote the song with fellow musicians Tofer Brown and Lauren Hungate, told HuffPost. “The confusion of loving someone that is not good for you and then hating them at the same time is a seemingly never-ending situation, and this song, really, is in the depths of that heartbreak.”

By all accounts, Faith is a country star on the rise. Last year, she unveiled her debut EP “Let There Be Love,” buoyed by the hit single “Joyride.” The record’s release was especially impressive, given that Faith recorded all six of its songs while still a student at Tennessee’s Belmont University. The North Carolina native graduated with a bachelor’s degree in December 2021.

Faith has spent most of 2022 continuing to hone her songwriting craft. Earlier this year, she unveiled a pair of singles, “The Devil’s Still Down in Georgia” and “Greener Pasture.” In June, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time, an experience she described as “life-changing.”

"I find creativity in dark places, hard times and intense emotions," Carter Faith (left) said. Rick Kern via Getty Images

Of course, Faith has been vocal about the challenges she’s faced in pursuing a music career at a time when the entertainment industry continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her perseverance, however, appears to be paying off, as she’s set to perform on some of her biggest stages when she joins three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress for the Boston and New York stops of her forthcoming Good Person Tour next year.