'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Shows Off Gruesome Injury: 'Not By A ROUS'

“The Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes is recovering from a pretty gruesome bite ― but assured fans it wasn’t from an ROUS, or “rodent of unusual size.”

Rather, it was from a much more common culprit, given his Southern California location.

The 59-year-old tweeted:

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

Elwes ― who also starred in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and in the “Saw” franchise as well as appearing in dozens of other films and TV shows ― was bitten on Saturday while doing work around his Malibu home, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

Most rattlesnakes will strike only when they are surprised or feel threatened.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 7,000 to 8,000 Americans are bitten by venomous snakes each year, but those bites are rarely fatal, with only about five deaths annually.

However, 10% to 44% of rattlesnake bites lead to lasting injury.