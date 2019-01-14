Casey Anthony's Father Says He Forgives Her

"The Dr. Oz show" George Anthony, injured late last in a car accident, appeared with his wife, Cindy Anthony, on Monday's "The Dr. Oz Show."

George Anthony’s recent brush with death apparently softened his heart when it comes to his estranged daughter, Casey Anthony, who stood accused several years ago of murdering her child in a widely publicized case.

George Anthony, appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show” on Monday, said he forgives his infamous daughter for everything.

“I would just like to tell her I’m sorry,” he said. “I forgive her and that’s hard for me to say.”

George Anthony’s remarks come less than two months after he was badly injured when his vehicle overturned on a Florida interstate. He’s since been released from the hospital and wore a neck brace during his interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Anthony’s remarks also come just three months after he appeared on the same TV program and compared his relationship with his daughter to “oil and water.”

“She doesn’t need to exist anymore,” he told Oz in October.

In 2011, Casey Anthony was found not guilty in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The child’s remains were found near her Orlando, Florida, home in December 2008, about six months after she was last seen.

During her murder trial, Casey Anthony’s attorney, Jose Baez, accused George Anthony of molesting his daughter and covering up Caylee’s death. The toddler, the defense attorney argued, drowned in the family swimming pool and Casey Anthony kept it a secret because of the alleged sexual abuse.

In court, George Anthony denied molesting his daughter and denied any knowledge of his granddaughter’s death. He was never arrested or charged in connection with any of Baez’s allegations.

Casey Anthony has reportedly been living in West Palm Beach, Florida.

George Anthony said Monday his forgiveness encompasses everything his daughter has put the family through.

“I would forgive her for all this stuff,” he said. “I’ve come to understand it’s the only way I’m going to get past a lot of things in my life. I have to forgive. I’ll never forget, but I need to forgive.”

