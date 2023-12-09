Iowa GOP Drops Blunt Fact Check On Casey DeSantis' Wild Claim About Caucuses

The Republican Party of Iowa swiftly sent out a reminder after Florida first lady Casey DeSantis called for out-of-state supporters of her husband Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign to participate in the Iowa caucuses.
Casey DeSantis took to Fox News with her husband on Friday where she boasted of a “huge coalition” of mothers and grandmothers – “Mamas for DeSantis” – before making her on-air plea.
“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come, from wherever it might be – North Carolina, South Carolina – and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” she claimed.
“So moms and grandmoms are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis.”
The Iowa GOP, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), later cooked up a fact check following the Florida first lady’s claim.
“Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!,” the party wrote on X.
Casey DeSantis, after the Fox News appearance, hopped on X to clarify her message.
“While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate,” she wrote.
“I’m calling on mamas and grandmamas from all over the country to come volunteer in support of Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucus.”
A number of critics on X slammed the Florida first lady’s call on Friday and deemed it the “election fraud” that Republicans had been looking for.