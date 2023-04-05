Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

Rob Lee, a prominent tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco early Tuesday.

San Francisco police officers found the 43-year-old at 2:35 a.m. in the 300 block of Main Street with stab wounds and transported him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Lee’s colleagues memorialized him online Wednesday.

Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, where Lee worked as chief product officer, confirmed Lee’s death on Twitter and described him as “like a brother.”

“Bob was so much more than a technologist,” Goldbard wrote. “Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love. Traveling with Bob was like seeing the world for the first time.”

“Bob, wherever you are, I love you and I miss you,” Goldbard concluded. “I hope I’ll see you again at the crossroads brother.”

Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto startup Abra, called Lee’s death “devastating.”

“Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin,” Barhydt wrote. “He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee helped the World Health Organization build a mobile app. He was the first chief technology officer of the point-of-sale app Square and created Cash App.