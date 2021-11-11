Get Up To 30% Off Select Casper Mattresses On Amazon

Amazon / HuffPost Use Casper's sale to get everyone in your family a new mattress.

You shouldn’t have to suffer from back aches and pain, and if you seem to wake up in discomfort every morning, your mattress may be the culprit. A good night’s sleep may only be a new mattress away, and Casper’s current sale on Amazon and on their own website is making it easier for you to get the one of your dreams, literally. There’s plush, medium and firm mattress options, all up to 30% off. But don’t wait too long: the sale ends on Sunday, Nov. 19 for Amazon and on Dec. 5 at Casper.com.

We rounded up Casper’s discounted mattresses below so you can spend less time clicking and more time getting quality sleep. (Just a little FYI for when you buy: all mattresses are delivered in a box and old mattress removal is not available through Amazon.)

Advertisement

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Casper original foam mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep original foam mattress

Made with breathable memory foam, this Casper mattress provides three areas of spine support. In the areas where your shoulders lay, softer foam is present to provide relief to your upper body, and firmer foam is used in the hip, waist and lower back areas. And if you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll love the top layer of this mattress, which is perforated to move hot air and body heat away so you stay cool the whole night. It comes in all sizes, from twin to California king.

Firmness: Medium

Advertisement

Casper original hybrid mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep original hybrid mattress

Casper’s hybrid mattress has a lot of the same features as the original foam mattress above, like targeted back support and a cooling top layer. But the key differences lie in the base support. Instead of the durable springless base in the original foam mattress, the hybrid mattress base contains resilient springs that provide a subtle lift and support. It comes in all bed sizes from twin to California king.

Firmness: Medium

Advertisement

Casper Wave foam mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep Wave foam mattress

For those who suffer from back pain and often wake up with aches, the Wave mattress is a great option. It has two areas of ergonomic memory foam support for your whole body, in addition to gel pods under your waist and lower back to help keep your spine aligned. It comes in all bed sizes, from twin to California king.

Firmness: Medium

Casper Wave hybrid mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep Wave hybrid mattress

The Wave hybrid mattress offers 5 layers of support, including a top layer of cooling gel, layers of perforated foam, targeted support memory foam and gel pods for spine alignment. The base is made up of resilient springs, with a firmer border to help you get in and out of bed easier.

Firmness: Medium

Casper Nova foam mattress

Advertisement

Amazon Casper Sleep Nova foam mattress

The Nova mattresses are the most plush in Casper’s collection, but that doesn’t mean they don’t provide enough support for sleeping. The two top layers have cooling technology to prevent overheating, and there’s targeted support in the third layer for your lower back, hips, shoulders and waist. Like the original foam mattress, the Nova foam has a supportive foam base. It comes in bed sizes from twin to king.

Firmness: Plush

Casper Nova hybrid mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep Nova hybrid mattress

The Nova hybrid mattress combines the same supportive foam and cooling technology in its upper layers as the mattress above, but with a resilient springs base. It comes in all bed sizes from twin to California king.

Firmness: Plush

Casper Element Mattress

Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress

Casper’s Element mattress is ideal for all types of sleepers, even if you don’t have any apparent back aches or pains while sleeping. It features an air-circulating, perforated foam top layer and a durable base to prevent sinking.

Firmness: Firm