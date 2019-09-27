Deli Worker Accused Of Giving Meth-Laced Bean Dip To Co-Worker

An Oregon deli worker is facing felony drug charges after she allegedly served meth-laced bean dip to a co-worker.

On Thursday, 38-year-old Cassandra Ani Medina-Hernandez, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, both Class B felonies.

The charges stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 9 at a Thriftway grocery store in Jefferson.

A 27-year-old co-worker of the suspect told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies that she went to the deli to get lunch when she saw Medina-Hernandez making bean dip and asked to try some, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by OregonLive.com.

The victim, who told investigators she had never taken meth before, “thought one of the bites she ate tasted odd, but she did not think anything of it,” according to the affidavit.

When the woman returned to work, she had an upset stomach and her feet were unsteady.

She went to a local hospital where it was determined the bean dip may have contained methamphetamine, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Police said that another Thriftway employee said Medina-Hernandez “told her about placing drugs inside” the victim’s food, while a third worker said the suspect had messaged her claiming the meth was placed in the bean dip by accident, according to The Smoking Gun.

OregonLive reports surveillance video obtained from the deli allegedly shows Medina-Hernandez remove something from inside her bra while her back is to the camera and go behind a microwave and lean down.

She then allegedly wiped her nose after she stood up, walked to a table and placed bean dip in a small paper dish. The item retrieved from her bra also appeared to be on the plate, police said.

Sheriff’s officials said there is currently no reason to believe any customers were served contaminated food, according to the Oregon Statesman-Journal.

Medina-Hernandez is being held in the Marion County jail in lieu of $520,000 bail.

Her lengthy rap sheet shows she was previously convicted of assault, robbery, identity theft, delivery of methamphetamine, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, according to The Smoking Gun.