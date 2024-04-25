Ex-Trump Aide Offers Macabre Characterization Of What Happens To All His Loyal Aides

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Wednesday cooked up a morbid metaphor to describe what ultimately happens to everyone who does Donald Trump’s bidding.
“I almost relate it to bodies around him,” Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Trump “takes out everybody who is loyal to him because it’s all about his personal gain and what he can gain from those people,” she explained.
The former president and presumptive GOP nominee is “inherently about himself. That’s why America is in the position that it is today, because he did not want to give up the presidency, and he’s now running again,” Hutchinson added.
The comment came during a discussion about an Arizona grand jury’s indictment of Meadows, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and 16 others over their alleged fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election result.
Collins recalled former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr’s similar conclusion from last year when he said Trump “leaves in his wake, ruined lives […] all this carnage, in his wake.”
Barr, however, has since said he’ll vote for Trump if he’s the GOP candidate.
Hutchinson, who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee and has said she won’t vote for Trump in the 2024 election, described Meadows’ latest indictment as “really sad.”
Watch the full interview here: