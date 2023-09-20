Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Claims Rudy Giuliani Groped Her

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House Jan. 6 committee about President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House aide who gave key testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee, writes in her new memoir that Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani groped her.

Hutchinson said the former New York City mayor put his hand under her blazer, then her skirt, according to The Guardian.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows].”

The incident allegedly took place in a tent backstage during then-President Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s political adviser, told HuffPost in a statement that Hutchinson’s claim is a “disgusting lie.”

“It’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release,” Goodman said.

Hutchinson’s memoir, “Enough,” which comes out Sept. 26, tells the story of how Hutchinson became a Trump whistleblower.

“There were a lot of moments, especially during the campaign season and in the post-election period, where I began to question what we were doing and whether or not it aligned with my perception of what I wanted my public service to be,” she told People.

At the age of 25, Hutchinson was chief of staff Mark Meadows’ assistant. She told People that while she “didn’t agree with everything the administration was doing,” she saw it as “an opportunity to serve” the country and Trump.

During the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, Hutchinson dropped several bombshells during her testimony, including how Meadows and Giuliani acted up until the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hutchinson said she’d heard that when Trump was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol with his supporters, he lunged at a Secret Service agent and tried to grab the wheel of the limousine he was in. She also claimed that Trump threw food against the wall after he learned that Attorney General William Barr had told The Associated Press that there was no evidence of election fraud.