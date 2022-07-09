Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 Testimony Hits Television Ratings Gold

Fox News Channel was the top-rated cable network in prime time, averaging 2.05 million viewers. MSNBC had 1.31 million, HGTV had 858,000, Hallmark had 730,000 and History had 685,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.2 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.3 million.

For the week of June 27-July 3, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 5.98 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 4.35 million.

3. “FBI,” CBS, 3.63 million.

4. “60 Minutes” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 3.598 million.

5. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 3.586 million.

6. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 3.36 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Monday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 3.33 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.32 million.

9. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Monday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 3.31 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.24 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.22 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.18 million.

13. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.162 million.

14. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.161 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.13 million.

16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 3.1 million.

17. “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS, 3.06 million.

18. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.01 million.

19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 2.95 million.

20. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 2.58 million.