Cassie's Husband Speaks Out In Wake Of New Video Showing Diddy Assaulting Her

As Fine declared in an Instagram post: “Men who hit women aren’t men.

“Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men,” he wrote. “As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved.”

“Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard,” he continued. “Men who hurt women hate women. To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you … you’re not alone.”

The footage corroborated details from a since-settled lawsuit the singer-songwriter filed last year against Combs. He can be seen in the video storming down a hallway in Los Angeles’ now-closed InterContinental Hotel Century City before beating, kicking and dragging Ventura away.

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Fine said in his post that he’d written the note “awhile back” but had refrained from sharing until now. He also assured anyone currently enduring abuse that “there are men and women who care” for them.

Cassie reportedly split with Combs in October 2018, a few months before she started dating Fine. She and the personal trainer now share two daughters.

Cassie, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, sued him in November 2023.

Combs and Cassie at her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas in 2007. Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub/Getty Images

The 35-page complaint filed in New York alleged Combs forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers while he watched and recorded, raped her, regularly beat her and pushed her into drug addiction.

Combs settled Ventura’s suit within 24 hours, though his lawyer has maintained that isn’t an admission of guilt. But Combs is still facing several other suits, with multiple Jane Does alleging he raped them in the 1990s and early 2000s. Among them is a woman who was only 17 years old and still in high school when Combs allegedly attacked her.

Federal agents raided multiple properties of Combs’ earlier this year.

“To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal,” Fine wrote in his open letter Friday. “I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved.”

“To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak,” he concluded, “you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

