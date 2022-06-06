Cassie And Maddy From ‘Euphoria’ Win ‘Best Fight’ At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Two teenage girls clobbered Spider-Man and Black Widow … at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, at least.
The rumble that erupted between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) on “Euphoria” has won Best Fight at the awards ceremony Sunday night (Here’s a clip of the scene, which has more or less wall-to-wall NSFW language.)
“Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier,” Sweeney said while accepting the golden popcorn award.
The two former besties were the only characters from a television series who were nominated in the category. As humble high school students, they are also the most grounded of the various nominees, many of whom were superhuman.
The fight between Guy and Dude from the video game action flick “Free Guy” was also nominated, along with three epic battles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Widow vs. the Widows in “Black Widow,” Shang-Chi’s bus fight in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the final battle involving all three Spider-Men from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Some people on Twitter felt the win was hilarious.
While others felt the win was somewhat disrespectful to more complicated action sequences.
So, there you have it. A catfight won Best Fight.
So, congrats to Cassie and Maddy from “Euphoria” for their win. And thank you, MTV, for glorifying what many perceive as a “catfight” and continuing to reinforce stereotypes about women and teenage girls for the sake of a potentially viral moment. Job well done.