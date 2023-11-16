Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is accused of physical and sexual abuse. Jordan Strauss/Invision via Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Cassie has accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of repeated physical and sexual abuse over a span of more than a decade, according to a new lawsuit obtained by HuffPost.

The 35-page complaint filed in New York details numerous allegations during and after their relationship, which started when Cassie was 19 and Diddy was 37. Of the slew of allegations, Cassie claims that Diddy forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers while he watched and recorded, raped her after breaking into her home following their breakup and blew up the car of rapper-producer Kid Cudi, who had been romantically interested in her.

She claims in the lawsuit that he regularly beat her, even in the presence of his employees, and that he pushed her into drug addiction.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement to HuffPost.

Diddy “vehemently” denies the allegations, according to his attorney Ben Brafman.

Cassie also acknowledged that the suit has been filed as a result of the soon-to-expire Adult Survivors Act in New York, which allows individuals who wish to pursue sexual abuse allegations to sue their abusers even if the statute of limitations has expired.

“It became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life,” Cassie said in her statement.

Brafman claims that Cassie had demanded that Diddy pay her $30 million “under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day,” Brafman said.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, rejected Brafman’s claim and said that Combs “offered” her the money to “silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.”

“She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery,” Wigdor told HuffPost.