A now-settled lawsuit by singer-songwriter Cassie accused rapper and ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs of repeated physical and sexual abuse. Ron Galella via Getty Images

This has been a remarkably dark and heavy time in entertainment, with multiple famous Black women saying they’ve suffered domestic violence and assault at the hands of men they were connected to. As reported by HuffPost’s Taiyler S. Mitchell, a lawsuit by singer-songwriter Casandra “Cassie” Ventura has accused rapper and ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs of repeated physical and sexual abuse over a span of more than a decade. The 35-page complaint, first reported by The New York Times, includes a trigger warning and lays out numerous allegations — rape, coercion, physical abuse in front of his employees — with shocking details. One day after the filing, the lawsuit was settled, according to AP.

Moreover, upon learning that he had an interest in Cassie, Diddy allegedly threatened to bomb rapper Kid Cudi’s car shortly before a vehicle exploded in his driveway. Mitchell wrote, “Cassie acknowledged that the suit has been filed as a result of the soon-to-expire Adult Survivors Act in New York, which allows individuals who wish to pursue sexual abuse allegations to sue their abusers even if the statute of limitations has expired.” HuffPost’s Jillian Wilson reported on why so many survivors wait years to report abuse; Cassie’s lawsuit came less than two weeks after music executive L.A. Reid was accused of sexual assault and harassment by Drew Dixon. Please proceed with caution when reading the graphic details in the aforementioned lawsuits.

Following allegations of domestic abuse, Keke Palmer was granted temporary sole custody of her child, Leodis, and a restraining order from Darius Jackson. Palmer’s mother chimed in, sharing how much she feared for her daughter’s life while the actor was in a relationship with Jackson. Another hearing on the matter is slated for Dec. 5. Meanwhile, Jackson’s brother and “Insecure” star Sarunas Jackson is in a custody battle with actor DomiNique Perry over their daughter, according to Essence.

In what may seem like a watershed moment, Black women are speaking out about their experiences, and, at last, Black men in the music industry specifically may be held accountable for their actions. We saw how the community treated Megan Thee Stallion — so I will not get my hopes up — but only time will tell. Time’s been up, and it’s time for the #MeToo movement, which was created by a Black woman, to center Black women.

Marlon Wayans performs at The Apollo Theater in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat via Getty Images

We’re Still Talking About It

“Saturday Night Live” and Timotheé Chalamet are being criticized for making an “insensitive,” “tasteless” and “not funny” reference to Hamas in last weekend’s episode. In a pre-taped bit, Chalamet plays an aspiring musician and frontman of a terrible band called “Hamas,” pronounced “Hay-mus.” Audiences blasted “SNL” on social media for making light of the ongoing bloodshed and loss of life in Gaza. HuffPost’s Kelby Vera reported the full details.

André 3000 is back, dropping his first album in over 17 years, titled “New Blue Sun.” The album consists entirely of flute instrumentals played by the acclaimed rapper and producer himself. In his latest interview with GQ , André talked about his departure from rap, citing the importance of authenticity: “I’m 48 years old. … What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’” What an incredible level of self-awareness that I wish a certain 37-year-old Canadian rapper would possess.

Samuel Haskell IV , the adult son of renowned Hollywood agent Sam Haskell III, has been charged with three counts of murder. Authorities had initially been alerted that a dead body was found in a plastic bag in someone’s driveway, but a Los Angeles Police Department detective told reporters that upon arrival, “nothing was located.” A day later, a woman’s torso was found in dumpsters a mere 5 miles away. The New York Times reports that police believe that the body is the younger Haskell’s wife; furthermore, her parents, who lived with the couple, haven’t been seen since Nov. 6. HuffPost’s Pocharapon Neammanee reported more details on the investigation.

Comedian Marlon Wayans has given parents a master class in not being transphobic, unlike some of his counterparts. During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” last week, Wayans shared that one of his children, Kai Wayans, is transgender, and that the comedian is working on a stand-up special about his reaction to their coming out. “I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. … And I’m just so proud of them for being them,” he said. Let’s hope this forthcoming special charts a new course in comedy and shows the importance of more queer-affirming households.

Season 3 of ABC's hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary," created by Quinta Brunson, premieres Feb. 7, with an hourlong episode. Prashant Gupta/ABC

Industry News and Announcements

