ShoppingFashionStylepants

These (Mostly) Under-$50 Casual Summer Pants Will Replace Your Jeans

This closet essential is perfect for warmer weather.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2Forganic-cotton-linen-cargo-pant&sid=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Quince cotton cargo pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2Forganic-cotton-linen-cargo-pant&sid=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Quince cotton cargo pants</a>,<a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D815869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Gap chinos" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D815869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Gap chinos</a>, <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fcrinkled-crepe-straight-leg-crop-pants-NL212.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Madewell crepe pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=6483896ee4b06725aedfd4a5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fcrinkled-crepe-straight-leg-crop-pants-NL212.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Madewell crepe pants</a>.
Quince, Gap, Madewell
Quince cotton cargo pants, Gap chinos, Madewell crepe pants.

Having a great pair of casual pants in your closet rotation is just as essential as a plain white T-shirt, an elegant button-down, cool jeans and chic ballet flats. They feel more put together and structured than a pair of joggers or leggings, but give you a bit more freedom of movement than a stiff pair of jeans. Khakis, chinos, slouchy cottons and breezy linens are all ideal styles and fabrics for this particular variety of must-have pants, and the range of different styles and silhouettes will allow you to find just the right pair for every aesthetic.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the cutest and most versatile casual women’s pants that aren’t jeans. Whether your vibe is coastal grandmother or more downtown chic, these pants are sure to become invaluable pieces in your rotation. They come at a wide range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your own personal style vibe and budget.

These beauties are available at a few of our favorite retailers like Target, Alo, Nordstrom, Amazon, Old Navy and more. They’re easy to pair with a trendy top and sneakers, a cheeky sandal and camisole or even a button-down and loafers. Pick up a pair (or two) and round out your wardrobe with ease.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Gap
Gap straight up khakis with washwell
Available in regular, tall and petite sizing, these cool khakis from Gap are crisp, fresh and easy to throw on and go. They've got a nice roomy leg but aren't oversized and feature an elegant silhouette. Get them in one of three colors in sizes 00 to 20.
$34+ at Gap
2
J.Crew
J.Crew patch-pocket slim boyfriend chino pant
Find out why these slim-fit chinos are flying off the shelves at J.Crew and pick up a pair while you still can. They have a mid-rise that hits just below the belly button, just the right amount of slouch and a timeless silhouette that you'll be able to take advantage of for seasons to come. They're currently available in classic and tall sizing from 23 to 37 in three different colors.
$71.99 at J.Crew (originally $89.50)
3
Target
Athleta Brooklyn ankle pant
These extremely beloved pants are as functional as they are stylish. They're comfortable enough to be worn on the go, whether you're traveling, commuting to work or doing your daily errands and school runs — but also stylish enough to look put together and fashion-forward. They're made with light, stretchy fabric with a silky feel and a rib-knit waistband that doesn't feel restrictive. They're available in regular, tall and petite sizing from 00 to 26 in nine different colors.
$44.99+ at Athleta
4
Target
A New Day high-rise tapered crepe ankle pants
Available in black and hot pink, these kicky casual trousers from Target have an elastic waistband, pockets and a cute little side slit at the ankle. They're one of those must-have pants that look like structured pants but feel like sweats — ideal, if you ask us! Get them in sizes XS to 4X.
$25 at Target
5
Amazon
A pair of boho palazzo pants from Amazon
Available in 20 different colors and patterns, these pants are comfy enough to wear on a loungey day at the house and stylish enough to hit a happy hour or go to the office. Get them in sizes S to XXL. They're a flowy and popular option.
$23.85 at Amazon
6
Madewell
Madewell crinkled crepe straight-leg crop pants
It doesn't get more casual-cool than this drapey crinkled crepe fabric. Airy and light, these pants have an elastic waist that is comfy and forgiving, a breezy straight-leg silhouette and are cropped at the ankles. They're versatile and stylish but don't look like you're trying too hard. Get them in black or pale green in petite, standard and tall sizing in an XXS to XXL.
$68 at Madewell
7
Alo
Alo international wide-leg city pant
For a sportier vibe, try these ultra-cool wide-leg pants from Alo. Available in three colors, they're relaxed and tailored all at once. They have a mid-rise, internal drawcords, an elastic waist and a bunch of pockets and zippers, with a cargo silhouette. Get them in sizes XXS to L.
$128 at Alo
8
Reformation
Reformation Stevie linen pants
For a casual everyday pant that is comfortable and light and looks incredibly sophisticated, try this linen pair from Reformation. The high waist has a cheeky foldover detail that elevates the aesthetic, while the relaxed fit keeps things chill. They're available in sizes 0 to 12.
$198 at Reformation
9
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond linen blend wide-leg pants
It doesn't get much comfier than these light linen-blend pants. They're perfect for picnics, running errands and hanging out at home or in the backyard. They have a smocked waist and cropped cut, so you can pair them with your favorite footwear all summer long. They're available in three different colors in sizes XS to XL. Get over there ASAP, because they're flying off the shelves.
$35.40+ at Nordstrom
10
Target
A New Day high-rise wide-leg linen pants
Add a hint of flair to your fit with these linen pants from Target. They have an elastic waist and drawstring closure to keep things comfy and in the right place, and a simple silhouette that can easily be paired with a variety of aesthetics. These pants are avialble in five colors and patterns in sizes XS to 3X.
$25 at Target
11
Nordstrom
ASOS design casual wide-leg trousers
Available in tan or grey, these sophisticated trousers can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Front pleats give them a tailored, elegant vibe, but don't be fooled, they will look just as cool with sneakers and a tank as they will with a blouse and slides. They're available in sizes 0 to 14.
$45 at Nordstrom
12
Quince
Quince cotton linen twill cargo pant
Available in three colors in sizes XS to XL, these utilitarian-looking pants have plenty of pockets, including cargo pockets along with other punchy details like a tapered leg and pleated cuff. The high-waist detailing includes a removable fabric belt so you can customize the look depending on what you're wearing. As always with Quince, you can depend on high-quality garments that look as good as they feel and won't break the bank.
$49.90 at Quince
13
Old Navy
Old Navy high-waisted OGC chino pants
We love a good chino, and these from Old Navy are no exception. With ten different colors to choose from, you might just find yourself find yourself picking up more than one of these cuties. They're simple and classic, making them a great item to have on hand in your wardrobe. You can get them in regular, tall and petite sizing in sizes XS to 4X.
$35 at Old Navy
14
Everlane
Everlane The Easy Pant
If you're an Everlane fan then you need to try their Easy Pant. They're made with comfy lightweight cotton twill fabric that is breathable and drapes nicely on the body. They have an elastic, pull-on waistband for max comfort and will look great with any aesthetic. You can get them in five different colors in sizes XXS to XL.
$88 at Everlane
15
Amazon
A pair of rugged and lightweight cargo pants
For a casual, outdoorsy cargo, look no further than these stretchy and moisture-wicking pants at Amazon. They're made with soft, breathable fabric and have a whopping six pockets for style and to safe-keep your items. They'll look cool with everything from a cardigan to a slinky tank or crop top. You can grab them in four colors in sizes S to XL.
$39.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Diane von Furstenberg sheath dress

The Designer Spring Dresses That You Can Secretly Get Dirt Cheap On Amazon

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE