Lionhearted Cat Flips Out At Coyote In Video Of Parking Lot Run-In

A coyote that ventured into a parking lot in British Columbia was flat out of luck after bumping into a fearless black cat.

In a video shared by Port Moody Police in Canada, the fierce kitty can be seen chasing the coyote after it approached the cat behind a parked car.

“The things our patrol officers see at 4am... cat 1, coyote 0,” police wrote alongside the clip, which they said was shot early Friday morning near the Port Moody police station.

“We followed the lone coyote out of the area. And the same cat was seen doing [its] rounds in the parking lot again this early morning!” the station wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Coyotes are common in metro Vancouver. One police officer from the city jokingly asked if he could borrow the cat for a few days to deal with an issue with coyotes in the city’s Stanley Park. There have been more than a dozen coyote attacks in the urban park since December, including two incidents last week.

It’s rare for coyotes to attack humans, Daniel Mikolay with WildsafeBC told News 1130. When it does happen, it’s typically because the animal is protecting its territory or has become habituated because it’s been fed by humans.

According to Mikolay, coyotes’ territory in the city has likely grown because fewer people have been outside during the coronavirus pandemic.