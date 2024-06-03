This $4 Cat Toy Is 'Worth Its Weight In Gold' — And Behaviorists Say There's A Reason

“Who knew that a small piece of rolled up brown paper at the end of a length of wire would be so compelling to the feline brain? Our cats lose their minds when this toy comes out and go full predator. It’s got to be the springy movement. I’ve secured one end to the top of a wicker hamper and kept them (and myself) entertained for days.” — Scenic Ways

“I’ve never seen my cats go crazier with a toy! They are also a little bit older and it’s hard to get them jazzed about playing and this toy instantly intrigues them and gets them going. It’s also so cheap and you barely have to move your arm when playing which I love. Going to buy this for every cat I know!” — Cherise Alexander

“We’ve bought my cat other expensive highly rated toys. Battery operated birds. Catnip pillows, toy mice, etc. Nothing piques his interest EXCEPT THIS. My 12 year old, neutered, overweight cat actually swats at this thing and pounces on it like the cats in the picture. It’s nice to see him energetic and enthusiastic about something. Worth every penny.” — Rigby

“I bought this cat toy based on a recommendation from a friend. Based on the looks of it, I didn’t have high expectations but figured for the price, why not try it. Now I recommend this to every cat owner I know. My cat is older and would hibernate all winter. This toy actually brings her out of hibernation and gets her active again. She wants to play with it all of the time. For something so simple, it is one of my best Amazon purchases!” — A. Sloan

“My cats absolutely adore this toy. It’s super worth it. They chase after it vigorously― the best toy to capture silly pictures and videos of your cats with. Your cats will thank you after you play with this!” — wileyone