The fur flew at a University of Miami football game on Saturday ― and thankfully some fans caught it.

Viral videos of a cat dangling by its claws from the upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium revealed the happy ending ― and a patriotic one at that.

Some quick-thinking spectators stretched out an American flag to cushion the kitty’s fall after it plummeted from above.

A stray cat at the Miami football game fell from the upper deck and these guys saved it by catching it in an American flag.



Dudes rock. pic.twitter.com/9qgXkdiLFH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021

“It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ’Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,” Craig Cromer, who brings a flag to each home game, told the New York Post.

“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” his wife, Kimberly Cromer, told The Associated Press.

The wire service reported that the cat was “not showing signs of any injury.”

The cat landed safely, according to the stadium Twitter account. “We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives,” the stadium tweeted.

Miami defeated Appalachian State 25-23, but the best catch happened off the field, AP noted.