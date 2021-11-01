Shopping

25 Gifts That All Cat Lovers Will Be Obsessed With

From dinner plates to personalized portraits, these gift ideas are sure to make the holidays meowy and bright for the cat fanatic in your life.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

From left to right: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F129468022%2Fcustom-pet-portrait-plush-pillow%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpersonalized%2Bcat%2Bpaintings%2Bor%2Bpillows%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-36%26organic_search_click%3D1%26etp%3D1%26sts%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Custom pet portrait pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F129468022%2Fcustom-pet-portrait-plush-pillow%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dpersonalized%2Bcat%2Bpaintings%2Bor%2Bpillows%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-36%26organic_search_click%3D1%26etp%3D1%26sts%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Custom pet portrait pillow</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kit-Cat-Klock-Gentlemen-Original/dp/B0019IBD3U?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cat clock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kit-Cat-Klock-Gentlemen-Original/dp/B0019IBD3U?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">cat clock</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmodcloth.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeaded-and-bejeweled-black-cat-stud-earrings-blk" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="beaded and bejeweled black cat stud earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmodcloth.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeaded-and-bejeweled-black-cat-stud-earrings-blk" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">beaded and bejeweled black cat stud earrings</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-hell-you-looking-at-porcelain-coffee-mug" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="porcelain coffee mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-hell-you-looking-at-porcelain-coffee-mug" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">porcelain coffee mug</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmodcloth.com%2Fproducts%2Ffull-of-cattitude-jigsaw-puzzle-multi%3FrefSrc%3D6972972695723%26nosto%3Dproductpage-nosto-5" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gemma Correll jigsaw puzzle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmodcloth.com%2Fproducts%2Ffull-of-cattitude-jigsaw-puzzle-multi%3FrefSrc%3D6972972695723%26nosto%3Dproductpage-nosto-5" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Gemma Correll jigsaw puzzle</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F933583537%2Fcats-by-warhol-pop-art-print-posters%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_c-art_and_collectibles-prints-giclee%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwlOmLBhCHARIsAGiJg7n78eHhRULn3duQTX5Vqn-E7-M2dfya6eYG8FEVbCVhf1sJC1W9434aAmFdEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573353456_119955059256_507558169579_pla-354814757658_c__933583537_341596967%26utm_custom2%3D12573353456%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwlOmLBhCHARIsAGiJg7n78eHhRULn3duQTX5Vqn-E7-M2dfya6eYG8FEVbCVhf1sJC1W9434aAmFdEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cats by Warhol pop art posters. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617b5734e4b066de4f6e0f27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=catgifts-TessaFlores-102821-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F933583537%2Fcats-by-warhol-pop-art-print-posters%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_c-art_and_collectibles-prints-giclee%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwlOmLBhCHARIsAGiJg7n78eHhRULn3duQTX5Vqn-E7-M2dfya6eYG8FEVbCVhf1sJC1W9434aAmFdEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573353456_119955059256_507558169579_pla-354814757658_c__933583537_341596967%26utm_custom2%3D12573353456%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwlOmLBhCHARIsAGiJg7n78eHhRULn3duQTX5Vqn-E7-M2dfya6eYG8FEVbCVhf1sJC1W9434aAmFdEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Cats by Warhol pop art posters. </a>
Etsy, Amazon, ModCloth, Always Fits
From left to right: Custom pet portrait pillow, cat clock, beaded and bejeweled black cat stud earrings, porcelain coffee mug, Gemma Correll jigsaw puzzle, Cats by Warhol pop art posters.

As cat lovers, we get a bad rap.

We get called crazy, weird and destined to be alone forever with our teeming hoard of snooty cats. Sure, some of that might be kind of true — but that’s OK. We can live in our world of cat hair and clawed-up furniture, chasing after the sporadic affections of our fluffy companions in complete contentment because, much like cats, we just don’t give a flying whisker.

If the 900,000 members of the This Cat is Chonky Facebook group or the internet craze of Grumpy Cat (RIP, little buddy) aren’t enough to show you that us cat fanatics are of a different breed, then this curated list of feline-themed gifts may do the trick.

Keep reading to find the perfect item for yourself or a fellow cat lover, just in time for the holidays.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A way to cuddle your cat's face, even when they don't want you to
Etsy
These custom pillows are hand-painted with extreme care to capture a pet's likeness. They're made with eco-friendly, water-based fabric paint on cotton twill gabardine.

Get it from Etsy for $75.
Ceramic cups to measure your love for cats
ModCloth
This set of glazed ceramic measuring cups features easy-to-read labels and adorable tiny paws so each cup can stand on its own. Use them to measure your cat's food, display on a kitchen shelf or bake a cake for your cat.

Get them from ModCloth for $35.
A night light for scaredy cats
Amazon
This LED battery-powered night light is energy-efficient and features seven different light modes that you can adjust with a remote control. You can also tap the lamp, which is made from BPA-free silicone, to switch between light settings and adjust warmness.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A handmade planter that your cat will probably try to knock over
Etsy
Perfect for growing cat grass and catnip, this ceramic planter stands on four adorable legs and can be custom-painted to look like your real cat.

Get it from Etsy for $64.54+.
Pop art posters from a famous artist who also loved cats
Etsy
Did you know that Andy Warhol loved cats? In fact, Warhol and his mother had several cats all named Sam, which inspired his series of cat paintings. These original paper posters featuring Warhol's ode to those fabulous kitties are made with high-quality and environmentally friendly ink. You also have the option of having the pieces framed by the seller.

Get it from Etsy for $16.19+.
A book that shows you how to cook meals to satisfy your cat's refined palate
AlwaysFits
Learn to make affordable five-star salmon fish cakes and a lamb-and-dill hot pot for your furry companion. Get advice on how to provide your cat with a nutritious diet, as well as easy-to-follow craft projects to help keep your cat happy and healthy.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $14.95.
A classic cat clock so you always know when it's time to feed your cat
Amazon
This Classic Black Kit Cat Klock design has been manufactured since 1932 and been displayed on the walls of kitchens and dining rooms across the country for years. You can now buy this classic item — with its famous rolling eyes and wagging tail that move with the second hand — in 18 different colors.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
A painting to show just how regal your cat really is
Etsy
If scooping your cat's royal turds wasn't enough of an indication of their imperial lineage, now you can get a portrait to portray them in their truest form. Choose from a variety of costumes and backgrounds and get your own canvas painting of your cat in all its majesty. There's even an option to get customized framing.

Get it from Etsy for $24.72+.
Magnets to hang photos of your cat on the fridge
The Container Store
Cat experts say that you should feel privileged if a cat shows you its booty because it means that it trusts you. If that's really the case, then this six-piece magnet set featuring cats' behinds should make you feel pretty special.

Get it from The Container Store for $14.99.
A pair of socks with an important announcement
Amazon
I mean, they're not wrong. Made from a mixture of luxurious combed cotton, nylon and spandex, these socks by Blue Q are soft and long-wearing so you can tell the world how cool your cat is year after year. Plus, Blue Q donates 1% of all sales to support the humanitarian work of Doctors Without Borders.

Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
Beaded stud earrings for when you're fe-line fancy
ModCloth
Made from tiny black and gold beads, these stud earrings are a little glamour and all cat. Emerald-colored gemstones are featured as eyes and tiny stitches make the cutest whiskers. They even capture a cat's constant look of disapproval.

Get them from ModCloth for $22.
A shower curtain with cats because you think about them even in the shower
Society6
This hookless and extra-long shower curtain by Society6 displays grumpy-faced Persian cats in various sushi arrangements. It might be the cutest thing I have ever seen — plus, it's machine-washable. All of Society6's products feature art from a global community of artists, and a portion of the sales goes right back to the artist who designed it.

Get it from Society6 for $51.99.
A raincoat so cute, you won't mind that it's raining cats and dogs
ModCloth
The kitschy patchwork design on this lightweight, waterproof coat features cats doing what they do best: lounging. The full-front zip closure, elasticized cuffs and drawstring hood ensure you won't get wet.

Get it from ModCloth for $79.
Dish towels to clean up messes from both you and your cat
AlwaysFits
These absorbent woven cotton dish towels feature relatable tongue-in-cheek phrases and fit perfectly into any cat lover's kitchen.

Get the Made from scratch dish towel from AlwaysFits for $14.95.
Get the People I love: cats dish towel from AlwaysFits for $13.95.
Clean your toilet with cattitude
Wayfair
There are many ways to show your love of cats, even down to what you use to scrub your toilet. This ceramic brush holder and soap dispenser are chip-resistant, and the brush holder is long enough to discreetly store your toilet brush so you only see it when you're using it.

Get it from Wayfair for $34.99.
Plates that celebrate your inner party animal
Pier 1
This set of four multicolored salad plates features festive felines to add a little joy to your to meal time. Each ceramic plate is dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Get it from Pier 1 for $39.95.
A cat-astic way to pass the time
ModCloth
The art of Gemma Correll comes together with this 500-piece colorful jigsaw puzzle that features a variety of cats and hilarious phrases. This puzzle is also made from recycled material.

Get it from ModCloth for $28.
A coffee mug that says what you can't
AlwaysFits
For those mornings when you haven't yet gained the ability to communicate, let this porcelain mug do the talking for you.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $18.95.
A dress that says: "Yes, I'm obsessed with cats"
ModCloth
This '50s-inspired swing dress is made from 100% cotton. It's fitted at the waist, then flares out at the bottom for major twirling potential. A pop art cat print covers this timeless frock, and a deep-V backline gives a little something extra. It really is the cat's meow.

Get it from ModCloth for $99.
A sweater that screams "crazy cat person"
ModCloth
This vintage-inspired sweater is made from soft, lightweight knit fabric. The dark color and cat scratch design will go perfectly with all the cat hair this sweater is sure to attract.

Get it from ModCloth for $69.
A pair of slippers to wear when your cat tries to attack your feet
Nordstrom
Designed by Patricia Green and made with velvety black fabric, these ultra-plush slippers sport a gold embroidered cat face in mid-wink. A cushioned foot bed and rubber sole make these the purr-fect house slipper choice.

Get them from Nordstrom for $48.89.
Cat lovers need skin care, too
Ulta
Hydrate your skin and brighten your undereyes with these adorable yet effective skin care products from Tony Moly. Ingredients like milk protein, amino acids and watermelon extract team up to reduce fine lines and deeply hydrate skin.

Get the Cat's purrfect eye mask from Ulta for $3.50.
Get the Cat's purrfect night mask from Ulta for $19.
Gifts For Runners That Aren't Clothes
shoppingCatsGift Guidescat lovercat gifts