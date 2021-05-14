Badass Cat Leaps From 5th Floor Of Burning Building, Struts Off Like A Boss

A black cat had the luckiest moment of her nine lives this week when she leaped from the fifth floor of a burning building in Chicago.

The kitty jumped with a meow, literally landed on her feet and then, after a little hop, scurried off:

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

The Chicago Fire Department told Fox 32 that the cat indeed survived.

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” spokesperson Larry Langford told the Chicago Sun-Times.

He also said they were still searching for the owner of the unit and, presumably, the cat.

WGN said the fire was contained to a single unit and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.