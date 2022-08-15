Even the most ardent cat people will agree that cleaning the litter box isn’t cute. It’s messy, smelly and demands complete wrist control or else you’ll end up with a breadcrumb trail of litter from the box to the trash can. Until now.
An ingenious type of integrated cat litter scoop recently caught our attention on TikTok — and everyone else’s, too. The #integratedshovel hashtag currently boasts over 9.2 million views on the video-sharing platform. This type of perforated scooper deposits litter directly into an attached receptacle lined with a small disposable bag.
Across the #catlitterscooper page, which has a whopping 492.4 million views, it’s clear that two varieties of these shovels rein supreme: a truly integrated one that stores rolls of waste bags in the bottom of the scooper, and a larger-capacity rectangular Neater Scooper with a detachable bag pack that attaches to your litter box.