One reviewer said using an integrated scoop was easier and quicker than other devices she had tried, and lighter to hold.

“The Neater Scooper is lightweight and the little bags are easy to handle ... which is exactly what I wanted because of my arthritic hands,” BrendaB commented on Amazon. “My cat is a pretty big boy but these little bags are just the right size for daily scooping.”

Another reviewer noted this type of scoop works particularly well with non-clumping crystal litter.

“The crystals don’t stick to the scooper, and only the solid waste needs to be removed while the urine is absorbed by the crystals,” Mrs. Mildew wrote.

To help you step up your litter box game, here are the two all-in-one scoopers you’ll use every day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.