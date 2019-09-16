23 Tweets That Sum Up The Difference Between Cat People And Dog People

The extrovert vs. introvert debate has nothing on cat people vs. dog people.

Your pet preference when it comes to cats and dogs could imply a lot about your personality. Research shows dog people tend to be outgoing, conscientious and rule-followers. Those who are cat lovers tend to be more quiet, sensitive and nonconformist.

Maybe you buy that or maybe you don’t. But whether your loyalty lies in one camp or the other, you’ll likely laugh at what Twitter has to say about it.

Below are a few pawesome tweets that perfectly explain the difference between cat people and dog people:

[dog people] here’s my angel Rex! he knows 19 tricks & brings me my slippers every morning!

[cat people] this is Princess Murder who lets me live with her.she pees on everything i love. her interests include screaming & eating bugs. when she asks me to kill for her i will say yes — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) March 23, 2019

The difference between dog people and cat people: dog people wish their dogs were people. Cat people wish they were cats. — Simon Sinek (@simonsinek) June 23, 2018

Isn’t is weird how we have one million dog breeds and everyone is like “goldendoodle” this or “chihuahua mix” that and if you ask someone what type of cat they have it’s just like “an orange one” — Ali Kolbert (@AliKolbert) September 12, 2019

The difference between dog owners and cat owners is cat owners know no one wants to see pictures of their pet in the snow. — Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) January 29, 2014

You, a dog person: dogs are so good & their love is so pure

Me, a cat person/intellectual: CATS HAVE BEEN OPPRESSED SINCE THE DAWN OF THE BLACK DEATH, DON’T THINK I DON’T SEE YOUR ANTI-CAT AGENDA, WAKE UP SHEEPLE — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) May 14, 2018

dog people hate cats and cat people hate people — ᴘᴀᴘᴇʀʙᴇᴀᴛssᴄɪssᴏʀs! ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ (@paperbeatstweet) August 7, 2018

"Dogs are assholes"

DOG PERSON: YOU'RE an asshole!

"Cats are assholes"

CAT PERSON: Yeah — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 3, 2015

Cat videos: go viral when a cat is literally just nice to a person



Dogs: pic.twitter.com/p3LFurBSqs — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) September 7, 2019

Dogs have owners, cats have staff. — Gina Valley (@GinaValley) August 11, 2014

Anyone: “h-“



Cat people: “People who don’t like cats only hate them because they’re scared of their power & fear their superior intelligence. They’re scared of an animal with independence unlike a fucking servile pathetic dog.”



Cat: *gets tangled in the blind* x — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ (@PaulDock93) December 29, 2018

My cat is a damn anarchist. (Spellcheck tried to correct that to "My cat is a damn antichrist." Spellcheck is a dog person.) — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) January 24, 2017

Dog owner: oh, don’t worry, he’s friendly! He loves people! He’s just a big old softie angel baby and he would never hurt a fly



Cat owner: he’s a literal monster. Try not to make eye contact with him or otherwise upset him. He will literally eat your face and then LAUGH about it — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 6, 2019

Dog people liked Luke.

Cat people liked Han. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 22, 2014

cat people: I like cats more but dogs are cool



dog people: cats are the DEVIL !!! I had a cat once and it ATE MY GRANDMA — ella (@ellaharg) September 4, 2019

Does anyone else notice how cat people are absolutely convinced that their cat is THE CAT that will convince dog people they like cats?? — Steph George🌙 (@stephgeorge23) September 7, 2019

DOG PEOPLE: I like having a loyal, friendly companion.

CAT PEOPLE: I like cleaning up shit and being ignored. — pat tobin (@tastefactory) April 17, 2015

Coming home to a dog VS to a cat



📹 @owl__kitty pic.twitter.com/Uuc4J05T1S — 9GAG (@9GAG) May 23, 2019

Dog people: My dog is my CHILD.



Cat people: my cat is a fully grown adult human being that I invited to live with me and now is somehow in charge of my entire household. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) June 26, 2018

cat people say dog/human relationships are all about domination but the power dynamic is actually equal. this chihuahua knows exactly how to fuck up my entire life in like, 8 minutes tops — 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) July 27, 2019

There are three types of cat people:



1) all cats are good cats



2) my cat is the best cat, let's make that clear right now, and I could not be paid to give a shit about anyone else's



3) I have a cat because I can't have a dog — Sara Alfageeh is Crunchy (@SaraAlfageeh) July 24, 2019

Dog People:

"your dog is amazing!"

"no, YOUR dog is amazing!"



Cat People:

"my cat is amazing!"

"no, MY cat is amazing!" — Good Grandson Timmy™ (@TheTimmyToes) September 11, 2015

dog people: you can trust a dog

cat people: you can chill with cats

village people: you can have a good meal, you can do whatever you feel — andrew (@AndrewChamings) July 24, 2017

But while cat lovers and dog lovers may clash when it comes to their pet preference, we can all at least unite over this: