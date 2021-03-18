WEIRD NEWS

Quincy The Cat Plays Ping Pong And He Can Probably Whoop Your Tail, Too

He's got game.

This cat’s a real shark when it comes to table tennis.

Footage going viral on social media shows Quincy the cat pulling off some slick moves during a ping pong match with a human companion.

The footage was shared by Rumble, which didn’t say where or when it was recorded. But the cat’s companion told the website: “Quincy found a new hobby last night and by the looks of it, we have a champion in the making!” 

(h/t digg)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Rescued Cats
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Viral Video Cats Animals Ping Pong