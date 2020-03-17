ENTERTAINMENT

These Cat TikToks Are Just What We Need Right Meow During Social Isolation

It’s the purr-fect way to put your coronavirus anxiety on paws.

Hey, we know you’re feline blue. Most of us are practicing social isolation during this awful coronavirus outbreak and feeling anxious, lonely and bored.

So, we at FluffHuffPost decided to curate a list of hiss-terical cat videos from TikTok in the hopes of paw-sibly putting a smile on your face.

We’re not kitten — that’s litter-ally all this post is. So, sit back and enjoy — hopefully, it’ll be cathartic.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Animals Funny Animals TikTok
CONVERSATIONS