This Cat Might Be U.S. Water Polo Team's Biggest Fan

The cat shoots. The cat scores!

Sort of.

Watch this TV-watching kitty perhaps getting a little too involved in the U.S. men’s water polo match against Italy Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. (See the clip below.)

As Hannes Daube throws in a goal for Team USA, the cat appears to act out the big moment with a paw-fect delivery.

NBC Sports caught the kitty superfan on social media, writing, “This cat is FELINE this @USAWP match!”

But the U.S. team wound up with its tail between its legs in a 12-11 defeat.

Still, it’s encouraging to see a cat with goals.