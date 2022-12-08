What's Hot

GOP Sponsor Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Indicted On Fraud Charges

Teen-In-Chief: 18-Year-Old Elected Youngest Black Mayor In U.S.

Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back

Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal They Met Because Of A Video On Instagram

I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.

Donald Trump Poses For Photo With Conspiracy Theorist At Mar-A-Lago

Meghan Markle Says Engagement Interview With Harry Was 'An Orchestrated Reality Show'

New York Times Staffers Plan Massive Walkout Over Union Contract

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through ‘Revenge Dress’ At The People’s Choice Awards

House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden

Sports
Brazilcatworld cupNews conference

A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy

A news conference with Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior took an awkward turn when the kitty appeared.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

If news conferences were refereed like soccer matches, a Brazil team media rep might have received a yellow card for tossing a cat Wednesday during a World Cup interview. (Watch the video below.)

The furry interloper suddenly graced the dais with its feline cool while Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior spoke, according to reports.

The 22-year-old forward laughed at the cat’s appearance. But the media dude unceremoniously grabbed the kitty by the fur and flicked it to the floor, drawing gasps.

The interview then resumed.

Brazilian reporter Raisa Simplicio, who shared the video, said an American reporter later asked the Brazilian coach, known as Tite, about the cat. The coach lightheartedly suggested the journalist ask the adviser who “took the cat,” according to a translation.

The cat later appeared unharmed and was photographed chilling beside the team logo as Vinícius Júnior continued to field questions.

NELSON ALMEIDA via Getty Images

Many fans on social media objected to the kitty’s rough treatment.

That guy doesn’t understand the LOVE the internet has for Cats. Big mistake my friend,” wrote one.

Brazil plays Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community