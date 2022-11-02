Shopping
jewelrycatbird

The Best Jewelry Gifts To Buy From Catbird’s Rare Sale

Enjoy 15% off some of Catbird's most popular items from now through November 6.

The Dollhouse heart locket, Barnes ring and Sylvie snake ring at Catbird
Catbird
If you’re the kind of jewelry lover that’s drawn to ethereal, dreamy and delicate bling, then you need to head over to Catbird’s website post-haste. This popular Brooklyn-based jewelry store is having a rare sale on some of its most covetable pieces. Save 15% from now through Sunday, November 6, on everything from rings to necklaces, earrings, charms and other accessories. It’s the perfect time to get some early holiday shopping in for the jewelry fiend in your life and pick up a little treat for yourself as well.

It’s not often that Catbird drops the prices on its bestselling luxurious pieces, which makes taking advantage of this moment absolutely imperative. After all, this is the jewelry brand that pretty much started the most recent stackable ring craze and has made a name for itself with fairytale-like pieces that are as recognizable as they are diaphanous. There’s no other jewelry shop quite like it. See the entire sale here and take a peek at their selection of statement-making rings, graceful necklaces, exquisite bracelets and more. Keep reading to check out a few of our favorites below.

1
Catbird
Catbird Snow Queen bracelet
This delicate adjustable bracelet is the perfect way to add a subtle, elegant twinkle. It features recycled rose-cut diamonds on a recycled solid 14-karat gold chain.
$465.80 at Catbird (originally $548)
2
Catbird
Barnes ring
Add a bit of definition to your ring stack with this curved beauty. It adds dimension without being overly flashy. It's the perfect everyday ring.
$66.30 at Catbird (originally $78)
3
Catbird
Catbird Dollhouse heart locket
Is there anything sweeter than a classic heart-shaped locket? This delicate, romantic keepsake from Catbird is perfect for a new mom, a family member or best friend. Get it engraved and then slip a picture into the interior. The chain is sold separately.
$142.80 at Catbird (originally $168)
4
Catbird
Catbird x Leith Clark Slice of Moon diamond ear hugger
Made with 14-karat gold and recycled brilliant-cut white diamonds, this otherworldly, twinkly hoop-adjacent earring is a slice of cosmic magic. Sold individually, they're definitely a splurge, but one that will make a big impression.
$501.50 at Catbird (originally $590)
5
Catbird
Catbird x Jennie Kwon Baby Deco pearl ring
This instant heirloom looks like it came straight from the 1920s. It has a slim silhouette and art deco-inspired vibe thanks to the delicate milgrain detailing. A deliciously chewy cultured pearl is nestled between two diamonds with your choice of a 14-karat yellow gold, rose gold or white gold band.
$345.10 at Catbird (originally $406)
6
Catbird
Catbird L'il ID bracelet
You can't go wrong with a classic ID bracelet modeled after the adorable ones that babies and small children wear. It's a nostalgic nod to your youth that goes well with every aesthetic. Made of sterling silver, it's available with or without a diamond and fully customizable.
$289 at Catbird (originally $340)
7
Catbird
Catbird Beyond Is All Abyss pendant
Rock a subtly goth sparkle with the glint of a golden skull. You can choose between leaving it blank or getting it engraved. The 14-karat gold skull features two diamond eyes that add dimension and glamour.
$510 at Catbird (originally $600)
8
Catbird
Catbird Slumberous Light opal ring
This bestselling ring is a must for opal lovers. Hand-tapered claws clutch three enigmatic opals that glimmer in the light. The band is made with recycled solid 14-karat gold and is dotted with three cabochon-cut Australian opals.
$227.80 at Catbird (originally $268)
9
Catbird
Catbird Paper Heart charm
Add a sweet heart charm to the bracelet or necklace of your choice. It's designed to look like a heart that's been chopped out of construction paper but made of solid 14-karat yellow gold. It can be personalized with an engraving of up to three letters.
$61.20 at Catbird (originally $72)
10
Catbird
Catbird Baby Cygnet ring
Everyone needs a classic signet, and this vintage-inspired beauty is ideal for anyone looking to add to their stack or even try out a pinky ring. It can be left blank or engraved with a letter or number of your choice.
$117.30 at Catbird (originally $138)
11
Catbird
Catbird Sylvie snake ring
There's something extra cheeky about this sultry snake ring. It features three diamonds: two diamond eyes and a diamond tucked between its fangs. It's made with recycled 14-karat gold and recycled brilliant-cut white diamonds. It's an unexpected addition to your everyday gold band.
$423.30 at Catbird (originally $498)
