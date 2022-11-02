If you’re the kind of jewelry lover that’s drawn to ethereal, dreamy and delicate bling, then you need to head over to Catbird’s website post-haste. This popular Brooklyn-based jewelry store is having a rare sale on some of its most covetable pieces. Save 15% from now through Sunday, November 6, on everything from rings to necklaces, earrings , charms and other accessories . It’s the perfect time to get some early holiday shopping in for the jewelry fiend in your life and pick up a little treat for yourself as well.

It’s not often that Catbird drops the prices on its bestselling luxurious pieces, which makes taking advantage of this moment absolutely imperative. After all, this is the jewelry brand that pretty much started the most recent stackable ring craze and has made a name for itself with fairytale-like pieces that are as recognizable as they are diaphanous. There’s no other jewelry shop quite like it. See the entire sale here and take a peek at their selection of statement-making rings, graceful necklaces, exquisite bracelets and more. Keep reading to check out a few of our favorites below.