If delicate, ethereal jewelry is the name of your game, then you’re going to need to make your way to the Catbird website as soon as possible. The cult-fave Brooklyn-based shop is having a 15% off sale on quite a lot of their most coveted jewelry right now through Nov. 7. You can purchase these made-to-order pieces for yourself or scoop them up for a bit of early holiday shopping — they’re guaranteed to make it to your home before the big day.