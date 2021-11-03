Shopping

Save 15% When You Shop Catbird's Jewelry Sale For A Limited Time

Discounts are rare at this iconic brand, and this sale goes through Nov. 7. Snag charms, bestselling rings, locket necklaces and more.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fla-vie-en-rose-ring.html%23" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="La Vie En Rose ring" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618296b7e4b0ad6f587cdb8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fla-vie-en-rose-ring.html%23" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">La Vie En Rose ring</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fthe-clam-pearl-necklace.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Clam &#x26; Pearl necklace" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618296b7e4b0ad6f587cdb8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fthe-clam-pearl-necklace.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">The Clam & Pearl necklace</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fbeacen-ring.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beacen Mother of Pearl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618296b7e4b0ad6f587cdb8e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=catbirdsale-lourdesuribe-110421-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fbeacen-ring.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Beacen Mother of Pearl</a> ring.
Catbird
From left to right: La Vie En Rose ring, The Clam & Pearl necklace, Beacen Mother of Pearl ring.

If delicate, ethereal jewelry is the name of your game, then you’re going to need to make your way to the Catbird website as soon as possible. The cult-fave Brooklyn-based shop is having a 15% off sale on quite a lot of their most coveted jewelry right now through Nov. 7. You can purchase these made-to-order pieces for yourself or scoop them up for a bit of early holiday shopping — they’re guaranteed to make it to your home before the big day.

Few jewelry shops are as iconic as Catbird; they practically started the stackable ring craze of the mid-aughts. Since then, they’ve built an empire of fairytale-like pieces Marie Antoinette herself would swoon over. Their online shop is a veritable candy confection of beautiful stones and metals.

Catbird’s sale ends Sunday, making this an urgent shopping matter (you’ll see the discount appear at checkout). See their entire sale here to peruse some seriously gorgeous bling. They’ve got tiny stackable rings, drool-worthy necklaces, timeless vintage-inspired styles and so much more. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below.

1
An eccentric opal ring
Catbird
Glittering with moody opals, pearls and recycled diamonds, this fairy ring is special enough to be worn on special occasions or every single day.

Get it from Catbird for $304.30 (originally $358).
2
A tender, tiny necklace
Catbird
This luminous pearl is set in a tiny sketch of a clamshell made of glass enamel. It doesn't get more delicate than this.

Get it from Catbird for $2,040 (originally $2,400).
3
A delicate gold locket
Catbird
Personalize this adorable locket by engraving initials on it. It's a sentimental, nostalgic classic that never goes out of style.

Get it from Catbird for $151.30 (originally $178).
4
An iridescent showstopper
Catbird
Another of Catbird's popular rings, this iridescent moonstone is nestled in an arc-shaped band and flanked by two sparkling diamonds.

Get it from Catbird for $782 (originally $920).
5
A gorgeous, hand-carved charm
Catbird
Pick a pavé letter to add to your favorite Catbird chains. They're warm, sweet and beautiful.

Get it from Catbird for $450 (originally $530).
6
A dreamy mother of pearl ring
Catbird
Designed for layering and stacking, this absolutely stunning mother of pearl ring is like something out of a fairy tale.

Get it from Catbird for $295 (originally $348).
7
An eclectic sapphire ring
Catbird
Use this lovely ring as an engagement ring or treat yourself to a gorgeous statement piece that will last a lifetime.

Get it from Catbird for $2,664.75 (originally $3,135).
8
A swath of brilliant diamonds
Catbird
Stack it or wear this absolutely gorgeous shiny diamond ring on its own as the pièce de résistance. It's a magical array of rose-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds in a scattered row.

Get it from Catbird for $1,101.60 (originally $1,296).
9
A chic skull pendant
Catbird
This Catbird fave is available with or without engraving, so you can personalize it or keep it simple. You can't go wrong with a cool skull!

Get it from Catbird for $510 (originally $600).
10
A bestselling pale pink and gold ring
Catbird
Featuring pale pink rose-cut sapphires and small diamonds, this gorgeous ring is an incredibly romantic, special gift — even if it's just a gift to yourself!

Get it from Catbird for $633.25 (originally $745).
11
A reimagined classic ID bracelet
Catbird
Personalize this tiny, shiny, gold cygnet bracelet with a special engraving.

Get it from Catbird for $219.30 (originally $258).
