“Catching Killers” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This true-crime docuseries details a variety of murder cases, mostly around the U.S., and the detective work that led to the capture of the violent perpetrators. Season 3 of “Catching Killers” premiered on June 23 and consists of four new episodes that cover the hunt for criminals like the D.C. sniper, New York “Zodiac Killer” and Olympic Park bomber.

The second most popular show of the moment is the eerie anthology series “Black Mirror.” A new five-episode season dropped on June 15 and quickly zoomed up the ranking, thanks to positive reviews and buzzy guest stars like Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz.

Advertisement

Netflix "Catching Killers" on Netflix.

On the lighter side, a new comedy special is also trending on the streaming service. “85 South: Ghetto Legends” is a freestyle stand-up event from the popular podcasters DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean.

There’s also “Glamorous,” a new dramedy starring Kim Cattrall as a beauty mogul who offers a gender-nonconforming makeup enthusiast (played by YouTuber-turned-actor Miss Benny) a dream job as her assistant.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

Advertisement