CatCon Reveals A New Art Exhibit Dedicated To 'National Treasure' Nicolas Cage

A cat-centric art show is “feline” like celebrating Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage through an upcoming exhibit.

CatCon, an event that describes itself as the “biggest event in the world dedicated to cat and pop culture,” will honor Cage with its exhibit “Uncaged: The Unbearable Weight of Genius Cat Art” in Pasadena, California, next month.

The exhibit, which Cat Art Show will present at the event, features paw-some artworks “paying tribute to celebrity cat dad and internet meme muse” Cage, according to a press release.

The exhibit’s name is a spin on the movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a film starring Cage in which he has to use his acting roles to save his family.

Artist Danial Ryan's work is part of CatCon's "Uncaged: The Unbearable Weight of Genius Cat Art" exhibit. Danial Ryan via CatCon

Susan Michals, curator and founder of Cat Art Show, praised Cage as an artist’s “dream subject.”

“He’s cult, he’s camp, and he DGAF,” she said. “Cats have many of the same characteristics ― so why not combine the two and celebrate it on canvas?”

The exhibit appears to be a purr-fect tribute to Cage, as the actor, a known cat lover, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year his cat Merlin was like family to him.

“Merlin is an unusual cat. It’s not the same as the other relationships I’ve had with cats throughout the years,” Cage said. “There’s a real, almost human level of affection emanating from him which is almost like a son. It’s pretty intense.”

CatCon's Nicolas Cage-inspired art exhibit will include seven original pieces. Vanessa Stockard

Cat Art Show will sell the original artwork, which CatCon will display on Oct. 1 and 2, via its website.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go toward cat-related charitable organizations, according to CatCon.