Cate Blanchett Suffers ‘Little Nick To The Head’ In Chainsaw Accident

Cate Blanchett said she suffered a “little nick to the head” following an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown.

But the Australian actor reassured former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, in the latest episode of Gillard’s podcast “A Podcast Of One’s Own,” that she was “fine” following the incident.

Academy Award-winning Blanchett admitted the accident sounded “very, very exciting but it wasn’t.”

“Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine,” she said, not elaborating on exactly what happened.

Blanchett explained how she’d already taken a year off work to assist her eldest son through a period of exams when the United Kingdom was forced in March into a nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The family had hunkered down at their home in southeast England ever since.

Gillard, the Australian prime minister from 2010 to 2013, urged Blanchett to be “very careful with that chainsaw.”

“You’ve got a very famous head,” said Gillard. “I don’t think people want to see any nicks taken out of it.”

“And I want to keep it on my shoulders,” Blanchett replied.