Man Finds Caterpillars In Supermarket Broccoli And Raises Them As His Own

Most people would be bugged to find a caterpillar in their supermarket broccoli, but not Sam Darlaston.

Instead, the British media personality decided to raise it to maturity ― and six others he also found among the broccoli shoots.

Darlaston, a host on KISS FM UK and a vegetarian, discovered the first caterpillar back on June 11 when he started to prepare his favorite vegetable purchased from his local Tesco supermarket.

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Darlaston was shocked at first, but that feeling soon turned to joy when he realized he had a new pet to enjoy during lockdown in his London home.

“I did my research initially and discovered the exact type of caterpillar/butterfly we were dealing with (a cabbage white),” he told HuffPost. “I then decided to build him a little home in my lounge with all the broccoli he wanted.”

He gave his new companion the name of Cedric.

In case anyone is interested, the name we’ve gone with is Cedric, he’s from Spain (at least we assume so because the broccoli is) and he dances after eating spinach and broc all day long 🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/tO1EyMgeG1 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

Tesco refunded him the $1.37 U.S. for the cost of the caterpillar-infested broccoli. He used it to purchase more veggies and, unexpectedly, got more caterpillars.

“The broccoli I’d got as a replacement contained 5 more,” Darlaston told HuffPost. “And then a 3rd broccoli belonging to my housemate had another one! So 1 became 7 caterpillars overnight!”

OH MY CHRIST. Just bought another broc and before I’ve even opened it I can see caterpillars 😭🐛 pic.twitter.com/xUBFmuiT5B — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

SO IT TURNS OUT THAT THIS BROC CONTAINS ANOTHER 5 CATERPILLARS????!!!! 5!!!!! Also it turns out that THIS... is now a caterpillar thread pic.twitter.com/7M0UIcUxrU — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

DJ Khaled: ANOTHER ONE gif pic.twitter.com/k6EUDGHaXB — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

WELL! What do you know! My housemate just went to cook his broccoli and BAMMMMMMM, he’s got green mates too. Open to name suggestions for our 7th caterpillar child 😭🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/Gs02yjtPLr — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 12, 2020

He decided to keep them all.

“I’m a firm believer in not harming any animals or insects if possible and I just sort of knew what I had to do after googling how to keep a caterpillar,” he said.

Darlaston named the other members of his buggy brood Broc, Olly, Carlos, Croc, Janine and Slim Eric.

Along the way, he has faced challenges, especially when they started evolving toward their mature state.

“The biggest challenge I faced whilst raising the caterpillars was their love of escaping! Especially when they are about to cocoon,” he told HuffPost. “One day we found one on an ornamental vanilla stick! One under a table and one under a candle holder cocooning! They’d broke free from the paper lid!”

The OG caterpillar Cedric has begun evolving... is Caterpie is about to become Metapod 😮 pic.twitter.com/sRRXnrR3qs — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 12, 2020

Darlaston also got to see his caterpillar family start to hook up with each other.

Day 3, and we’ve got our first caterpillar romance story. Janine and Slim Eric nap together, eat together, and occasionally dance together 🐛 pic.twitter.com/t883KOVgi0 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

He also witnessed them going into the cocoon stage of their life.

Also, a closer look at Cedric who is now 30 hours into his chrysalis stage - now fully renamed Metapod until he elvolves into butterfree 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Ryx4jVjgxf — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

But his parents had a hard time accepting his new family.

My mum won’t eat her Sunday Roast for fear of caterpillars!!! Look what you’ve done tesco 😭 pic.twitter.com/nd4gjmnk6T — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 14, 2020

Still, Darlaston learned to enjoy the simple pleasures of parenthood.

Croc needs to learn not to play with his food tbh 🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/9dqPyRUcxK — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 15, 2020

He also became melancholy when he realized they were growing up.

Final update of the day... we’ve now got 3 cocoon / chrysalis, they grow up so fast 😭🐛 pic.twitter.com/AZIJMvOYnI — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 15, 2020

Late last week, six of his seven caterpillars had gone into the cocooning stage.

BROCCOLI CATERPILLAR UPDATE - before the weekend 6 out of the 7 became chrysalis / cocooned... Broc was the last to evolve so I let him roam about 🐛 pic.twitter.com/KGhqhd6SzT — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

That necessitated some family photos.

I then got him to pose for a picture with his brother Olly so we could see the diff between caterpillar and cocoon. 🌚🌝 pic.twitter.com/xEcQ9kRdhJ — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Darlaston said his oldest “child,” Cedric, finally emerged as a butterfly this past weekend.

Broc then became a chrysalis on Friday night... But then on SUNDAY MORNING I WAS GREETED BY CEDRIC!!!! he’s changed a bit 🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/KvqorlRFKh — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Remember Cedric the caterpillar? Feel old yet? 🐛🦋 pic.twitter.com/EfTPqIlSXY — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

Eventually, it was time for the older ones to move out.

“I felt a tiny bit sad watching them spread their wings but overall feeling was happiness,” Darlaston told HuffPost. “I’m just happy at least one of us gets to go out during these times.”

3/7 of the Tesco broccoli caterpillars are now wild butterflies 😭, this morning Janine joined Cedric and Slim Eric for her new life ✌️🥦🦋 (thought she’d at least say bye but she just bolted) pic.twitter.com/ZxggmWc6VP — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 24, 2020

Still, the experience has made Darlaston hopeful that he’ll find more creatures in his cruciferous vegetables in the future.

“If I find more I’d 100% do it all again,” he told HuffPost.