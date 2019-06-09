Catherine O’Hara, Catherine O’Hara, Catherine O’Hara ...
Daylight came and the legendary actress appeared at the 73rd annual Tony Awards channelling her over-the-top “Beetlejuice” character on the red carpet.
The Emmy winner, who portrayed Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, arrived at the ceremony dressed in a black-and-white striped gown, serving up spooky glamour and then some.
O’Hara was on hand to introduce the stage adaptation of the beloved film, which was nominated for eight awards across major categories, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Days before the ceremony, O’Hara stopped by the Winter Garden Theater in New York City to catch a performance of the show, posing for pictures backstage with the cast.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.