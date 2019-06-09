Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Catherine O'Hara attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City.

Catherine O’Hara, Catherine O’Hara, Catherine O’Hara ...

Daylight came and the legendary actress appeared at the 73rd annual Tony Awards channelling her over-the-top “Beetlejuice” character on the red carpet.

The Emmy winner, who portrayed Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, arrived at the ceremony dressed in a black-and-white striped gown, serving up spooky glamour and then some.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images O'Hara starred in the 1988 film.

O’Hara was on hand to introduce the stage adaptation of the beloved film, which was nominated for eight awards across major categories, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Days before the ceremony, O’Hara stopped by the Winter Garden Theater in New York City to catch a performance of the show, posing for pictures backstage with the cast.