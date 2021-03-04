Catherine O’Hara’s iconic “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose is known for her avant-garde wardrobe, but the actor herself also has a fondness for bold looks.

Over her multiple decades appearing on red carpets, O’Hara has rocked colorful suits, printed pants and ― especially in recent years ― a lot of black-and-white gowns.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 30 photos that showcase O’Hara’s style evolution from the 1980s to the present. Enjoy, bébés!