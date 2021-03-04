Style & Beauty

Catherine O'Hara's Style Evolution, From The '80s To The Present

The "Schitt's Creek" star may be drawing inspiration from Moira Rose in recent years.

Catherine O’Hara’s iconic “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose is known for her avant-garde wardrobe, but the actor herself also has a fondness for bold looks.

Over her multiple decades appearing on red carpets, O’Hara has rocked colorful suits, printed pants and ― especially in recent years ― a lot of black-and-white gowns.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 30 photos that showcase O’Hara’s style evolution from the 1980s to the present. Enjoy, bébés!

1985
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara arrives at the premiere of "After Hours" in New York City in 1985.
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
O'Hara walks the red carpet at the "Batman" premiere in Los Angeles in 1989.
1990
Ron Galella via Getty Images
O'Hara and partner Bo Welch at the "Edward Scissorhands" premiere in Los Angeles in 1990.
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
O'Hara wears a hat on the red carpet of the 19th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 1993.
1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
O'Hara and Welch attend the "American Heart" premiere in West Hollywood in 1993.
1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
O'Hara and Welch at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1996.
2000
Getty Images via Getty Images
O'Hara arrives at the premiere of "Best in Show" in West Hollywood in 2000.
2002
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
O'Hara stands on the red carpet at the premiere of "Orange County" in Hollywood in 2002.
2004
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
O'Hara poses at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2004.
2006
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
O'Hara attends a screening of "For Your Consideration" in London in 2006.
2007
John Shearer via Getty Images
O'Hara rocks a pantsuit at the 12th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2007.
2009
Charles Eshelman via Getty Images
O'Hara arrives at the "Where the Wild Things Are" premiere in New York City in 2009.
2011
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
O'Hara sparkles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood in 2011.
2012
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
O'Hara poses at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood in 2012.
2012
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
O'Hara wears a blue suit on the opening night of the 56th BFI London Film Festival in London in 2012.
2013
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
O'Hara wears gloves and a neutral gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood in 2013.
2015
Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
O'Hara sports an animal-print coat at the premiere of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York City in 2015.
2016
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
O'Hara poses at a Paley Center for Media event in Beverly Hills in 2016.
2016
Noam Galai via Getty Images
O'Hara attends the 92nd Street Y's "Schitt's Creek" panel in New York City in 2016.
2016
Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
O'Hara sports a casual look at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in Los Angeles in 2016.
2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
O'Hara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2017.
2018
George Pimentel via Getty Images
O’Hara at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto in 2018.
2018
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
O’Hara at the Netflix Season 2 premiere of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” in New York City in 2018.
2018
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
O’Hara wears plaid pants at a Vulture Festival event in Hollywood in 2018.
2019
Presley Ann via Getty Images
O'Hara poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 7th annual Oscar Nominees Night in Beverly Hills in 2019.
2019
George Pimentel via Getty Images
O'Hara rocks a printed gown at the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala in Toronto in 2019.
2019
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
O'Hara at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York City in 2019.
2019
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
O'Hara attends the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019.
2020
David Crotty via Getty Images
O'Hara sports a chic ensemble at the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show in Los Angeles in 2020.
2020
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
O'Hara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2020.
