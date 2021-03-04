Catherine O’Hara’s iconic “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose is known for her avant-garde wardrobe, but the actor herself also has a fondness for bold looks.
Over her multiple decades appearing on red carpets, O’Hara has rocked colorful suits, printed pants and ― especially in recent years ― a lot of black-and-white gowns.
In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 30 photos that showcase O’Hara’s style evolution from the 1980s to the present. Enjoy, bébés!
1985
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1990
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
2000
Getty Images via Getty Images
2002
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
2004
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
2007
John Shearer via Getty Images
2009
Charles Eshelman via Getty Images
2011
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
2012
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
2012
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
2013
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
2015
Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
2016
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
2016
Noam Galai via Getty Images
2016
Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
2018
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2018
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
2018
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
2019
Presley Ann via Getty Images
2019
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2019
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
2019
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
2020
David Crotty via Getty Images
2020
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images