For some people, living well is the best revenge. For actress Catherine Oxenberg, it’s making a Lifetime movie.

The former “Dynasty” cast member is turning the harrowing experience of trying to get her daughter, India, out of the NXIVM sex cult into a film set to air on the cable channel sometime in the fall, according to Deadline.

The film, tentatively titled “The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare,” will reportedly depict how cult leader Keith Raniere coerced women like Oxenberg’s daughter into unwanted sex by using systematic shame and humiliation.

Raniere was convicted last month on several charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography. He is expected to spend life behind bars when he is sentenced later this year.

He will be portrayed in the film by “Twilight” actor Peter Facinelli, who is 13 years younger than the 58-year-old cult leader.

Oxenberg is an executive producer of the film and will be portrayed by Andrea Roth, of “Rescue Me” fame. Jasper Polish will play Oxenberg’s daughter, while Sara Fletcher will portray “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, Keith’s associate in the cult.