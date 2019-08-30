Catherine Zeta-Jones Finds Out About Son's Skydive In The Funniest Way

Dylan Douglas went skydiving, apparently without telling his mom, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones.

And the “Chicago” star posted a series of weary face emojis after reportedly finding out about the 19-year-old’s daredevil escapade via Instagram.

“Don’t tell mom,” Douglas captioned the clip he shared online earlier this week.

Zeta-Jones replied:

The Welsh actor also commented with this Instagram story:

Now, it’s unclear whether Zeta-Jones truly didn’t know about her son’s skydive before seeing the clip. But Michael Douglas, her husband and Dylan’s dad, made light of it by commenting: “No I wasn’t the Cameraman! 😂📸.”