Hundreds Of Catholics Are Protesting ICE In New Jersey

At the Federal Building, the protesters heard speeches from Catholic leaders and immigration activists. A woman whose daughter was meeting with ICE officials during the protest shared her story and asked for prayers for her family.

This level of activism is nothing new for New Jersey’s Catholics ― in fact, they have been involved in efforts to stop immigrant detention for over 20 years. The movement started in 1997 when a group of Catholics with Jesuit Refugee Services partnered with volunteers from the Archdiocese of Newark to start weekly English lessons and Bible studies at the Elizabeth Detention Center.

The organization that grew out of that effort, First Friends of NJ and NY, acts as a helpline for detainees ― linking them to legal services, family members, and other resources if they are eventually released. Unlike in criminal cases, the government is not required to secure a lawyer for detained migrants who can’t afford one.

First Friends has held an Ash Wednesday vigil outside the Elizabeth Detention Center for two decades. About 10 years ago, Pax Christi New Jersey and other faith-based groups started organizing a companion event, walking from Liberty State Park, which overlooks the Statue of Liberty, all the way to the Elizabeth detention center on Ash Wednesday.