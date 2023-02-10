Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
My 3-year-old said she wished we had a pet. I reminded her we have a dog and wow the genuine surprise on her face as it dawned on her that our dog is a pet and not just some other guy who lives here.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) February 7, 2023
is the group teaching STAY or are the dogs teaching the humans DO THIS WITH YOUR HANDS? pic.twitter.com/BtOWlXpXFM— Alexandra Horowitz (@DogUmwelt) February 6, 2023
Dogs are cool because they're like a little dude with 10 IQ points. Cats are cool because you feel as if you've brokered a contract with a minor demon.— Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) February 9, 2023
“I was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment” pic.twitter.com/vTuVySdbCM— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 5, 2023
An ancient Egyptian comes back to life and logs onto twitter: Ah I see the felines are still gods— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) February 9, 2023
I don’t know how anyone can explain this, but my cat is obsessed with Ed Begley Jr specifically and is transfixed whenever he comes on screen pic.twitter.com/Z6h1Cm0wBe— Elizabeth Strater (@straterize) February 4, 2023
my cat is pissed i won’t let him eat spicy fried pickles. he would like to speak to the manager, the police, and jesus christ himself— Sydney Leathers (@sydneyelainexo) February 9, 2023
I was just trying to take a cute picture of Rudy cleaning Carlos but then he,,,, pic.twitter.com/MdcpSHUmWh— Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) February 9, 2023
I've been trying to figure out why my laptop has been randomly rebooting in the night.— anna spargo-ryan (@annaspargoryan) February 8, 2023
Anyway I just watched as my cat stood on the power button until the restart sound chimed, then meowed back at it.
"Cat Watches Television" 1949. https://t.co/wvWCFDWfGQ pic.twitter.com/UBXxNqcNEZ— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) February 8, 2023
Hey how do I get my orange cat to stop shutting himself in the bathroom if I’m asleep or at work— Rui Zhong 钟瑞 (@rzhongnotes) February 9, 2023
Trying to get my attention while I'm in a meeting. Crafty and subtle, this one pic.twitter.com/DnT6Xf1ZWG— Beefaroni 🍖 (@boyar_dad) February 7, 2023
If anyone is in the Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky tri-state region and wants a cat- get a load of this fucking guy they have at the Vanderburgh County Humane Society pic.twitter.com/36sTOpHxmb— dany (@danyarachne) February 5, 2023
My sister’s dog did not want to go outside pic.twitter.com/T7mo078U2A— Маделейн (@normalmadeline) February 4, 2023
if he yells the nuggets come out faster pic.twitter.com/xNn7FUmXof— Fishtopher the Cat (@mrfishtopher) February 6, 2023
obsessed with the dog on the "self awareness" wikipedia pic.twitter.com/Ys7hpcOfB6— depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) February 9, 2023
asked my roommate for an update on my cat tofu and she sent me this 😭 pic.twitter.com/fOC24aBca3— ashlyne 🇵🇭 (@ashIyne) February 8, 2023
This is Oliver. He's your nurse today. The good news is that your X-rays show you're filled with bones. The bad news is that he wants them. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/dq37Klkccz— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 9, 2023
Happy “I am not a cat” Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/F9wqATEsVJ— Mark Lewis (@marklewismd) February 9, 2023
this dog park bench makes it seem like this woman never saw a dog in her life and she also never smiled pic.twitter.com/7nkcA0FYRt— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) February 9, 2023
pov you ask me a question but i'm a dog pic.twitter.com/6xVKB2uw6s— monsanto stan 🔜 FWA(?) ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@WOOFGRRRBARK) February 8, 2023
On this day in 1992: George Bush Sr sends out an all staff memo about his very very very very fat dog. pic.twitter.com/tAPh16L5Q5— Ashley Miller (@am_reports) February 6, 2023