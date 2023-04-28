Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
Our dog knows way too many phrases now, so my husband and I have resorted to talking like Victorian nobility to get anything by him. "Have you taken the dog on a brisk adventure recently? Would you escort the canine to the backyard, forthwith? Has he supped yet?"— Ashley Reisinger (@Awritesinger) April 22, 2023
Y'all, I'm a teletherapist and my dog just popped up in session looking all professional and shit pic.twitter.com/sbsooJOWzf— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 22, 2023
They did a cat one, too 😂 pic.twitter.com/VmO2NZERAx— wickym (@wickym) April 25, 2023
My dog stirs up trouble then watches other dogs fight it out. Must be a Springer Spaniel.— Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) April 28, 2023
an angel who fell from heaven pic.twitter.com/Mh5PF7eOdc— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 27, 2023
Why is seeing a dog with his little head sticking out of a car window, ears flopping in the wind, emotionally unbearable???— hayley® (@hayleyalex) April 27, 2023
i almost crashed my car trying to get this picture so i hope you all appreciate it pic.twitter.com/Hn0plScXcX— cait (@punished_cait) April 26, 2023
put me in coach pic.twitter.com/KP02mGipW8— cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) April 27, 2023
Once my beloved ex bf saw me feed wet food to Jen’s cats and he was just aghast I served it to them in can shape. He was like “you don’t fluff it up for them???????” https://t.co/mJq9LGlJAg— worms cited (@christapeterso) April 22, 2023
I wish it was socially acceptable for me to wear this dog collar pic.twitter.com/ewWIEIayQN— Amy Spalding (@theames) April 22, 2023
fire alarm spontaneously went off again…. my cat got so scared he pissed on me while i was putting him in the carrier…. then i had a meet cute with a man in my hallway and we talked about how ridiculous my landlord is all while i was covered in cat urine— latke (@latkedelrey) April 26, 2023
April 25, 2023
Cat knows how to open exactly one cabinet door.— Nome at Dice dot Camp (@NomeDaBarbarian) April 28, 2023
It's the one with pots in it.
He doesn't do anything, he just opens it and stares in, confused. pic.twitter.com/0GgNDc87Fx
🐈🐈⬛ we deserve more cat emoji color choices— heat miser🔥 (@honkinn) April 26, 2023
The dog I’m sitting got ahold of a plastic knife and was threatening to eat it, I had to offer her my whole breakfast in exchange for her dropping it, and then I realized I had just literally been held up at knifepoint by a dog over some scrambled eggs pic.twitter.com/O4GkZpGdyM— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 28, 2023
Before adopting a cat, ask yourself: do I need more vomit in my life? Am I satisfied with my current level of effluvia?— rahaeli (@rahaeli) April 22, 2023
cats only pic.twitter.com/t9zJsBmZcB— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) April 27, 2023
moose, your michelin star dinners start today pic.twitter.com/yMyEQWrsmT— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 25, 2023
You don't realize how many movies, shows and commercials have doorbells in them until you have a dog.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 28, 2023
ACE Hardware is a retailer-owned cooperative, not a traditional franchise model, and that means cats can own one. Few people know this. https://t.co/32AZJeaPV8— Brett "Solidarity 2023" Banditelli (@banditelli) April 26, 2023
Like owner, Like dog...😅 pic.twitter.com/K4Ype0iC7L— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 25, 2023
Are you even walking your dog if a neighborhood dad doesn’t yell, “hey there buddy, are you walking him or is he walking you”?— Heatherhere 🥝🍈🥝 (@Heatinblack) April 27, 2023
years ago, my mom gave me this weird chihuahua pillow & I was sure it was going in the back of a closet somewhere (look, I’m already a chihuahua lady, I didn’t need to be a Chihuahua Lady) but it quickly became Sally’s most beloved possession. Anyway, here’s two bffs snoozing pic.twitter.com/EqvbzUFmqk— Katie MacBride (@msmacb) April 27, 2023
They were getting underfoot so I put out some traps. pic.twitter.com/fwOgU91QXU— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) April 27, 2023
I just spent a solid 10 minutes laughcrying at this cat so hard that my kid was concerned pic.twitter.com/oLrrtGm9Cl— Not today, plague rats. 🕛 (@GuerrillaVille) April 25, 2023
incredible Facebook marketplace listing pic.twitter.com/efa7jvPLyW— Cuck Liddell (@c0ck_l3snar) April 27, 2023