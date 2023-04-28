What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Bizarre Quip About Taxes During The Ice Age, Insults AOC

King Charles And Camilla Release New Photos With Four Hidden Regal Symbols

Person Of Interest Is In Custody In Killing Of Detroit Neurosurgeon Found Shot In Attic

Samuel Alito Says He Has 'Pretty Good Idea' Who Leaked Abortion Ruling Draft

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Recalls Late Football Player Dying In Her Arms

Ime Udoka Says He's Been In Counseling With His Son After Boston Celtics Scandal

13-Year-Old Kid Is All Hopeful Jets Fans In Announcing Team's Draft Pick

I Watched My Mom Die A Terrible Death. Then The Police Started Asking Questions.

Nebraska 6-Week Abortion Ban Fails To Advance In Legislature

Maury Povich Pays Tribute To Jerry Springer: He Was 'A Joy To Be With'

Khloé Kardashian Shows Stitches From Melanoma Surgery In 'Kardashians' Trailer

ComedyDogs Cats

26 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (April 22-28)

"My dog stirs up trouble then watches other dogs fight it out. Must be a Springer Spaniel."
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Related

Dogs Cats
Go To Homepage
Elyse Wanshel - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community