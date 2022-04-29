Woof — it’s been another long week, in a long series of long weeks.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not. (This is a pun; we like our puns around here.)
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. And if you want some more, there’s no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.
