Comedy
Catsfunny tweetsdogfunniest tweetsbest tweets

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (April 23-29)

"Look I never said I was smart but I just picked up my phone absentmindedly, fully intending to text my dog."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Woof — it’s been another long week, in a long series of long weeks.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not. (This is a pun; we like our puns around here.)

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. And if you want some more, there’s no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.

Catsfunny tweetsdogfunniest tweetsbest tweets
Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Catsfunny tweetsdogfunniest tweetsbest tweets

Popular in the Community